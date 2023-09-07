Home Tech News ISRO shares Aditya-L1 selfie and other spectacular photos of Earth and Moon on X

ISRO shares Aditya-L1 selfie and other spectacular photos of Earth and Moon on X

Aditya-L1, India’s first-ever solar mission, launched by ISRO, has clicked a selfie and sent images of Earth and Moon on its way to the Lagrange 1 (L1) point.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 07 2023, 15:08 IST
Aditya-L1
Aditya-L1 shares a stunning image of the Earth and the Moon. (ISRO/X)
Aditya-L1
Aditya-L1 shares a stunning image of the Earth and the Moon. (ISRO/X)

On September 2, India's first-ever space-based solar observatory took off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR), Sriharikota. The ISRO solar mission is now headed towards the Lagrange 1 (L1) point, a stable gravity zone between the Earth and the Sun, located about 1.5 million kilometers away from the Earth. It has been 5 days since its journey began, and for the first time, Aditya-L1 has looked back at Earth, Moon to take a photo. Not just a photo of the home planet, Aditya-L1 also took a selfie. The spacecraft then shared the selfie and other photos of Earth and Moon with ISRO.

ISRO has now shared these images on its official X account and said, “Aditya-L1 Mission: Onlooker! Aditya-L1, destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point, takes a selfie and images of the Earth and the Moon”.

In the selfie, the VELC (Visible Emission Line Coronagraph) and SUIT (Solar Ultraviolet Imager) instruments can be seen by the camera attached to the Aditya-L1. The images were taken by the spacecraft on September 4, just two days after its launch. On the same day, it also clicked a picture of Earth and Moon can be seen in the background. The image is a reminder of how far Aditya-L1 has moved from the planet in such a short time and also how small and insignificant planet Earth and its Moon seem from a distance.

Aditya-L1's journey to the L1 point

The spacecraft has completed two successful maneuvers around the Earth, with the last move coming on September 5. As perISRO, the next maneuver will occur on September 10. After that, one final maneuver will take place in order to fit the spacecraft in the L1 point.

During the spacecraft's trajectory towards L1, it will first exit the Earth's gravitational pull which is called the Sphere of Influence (SOI). Then the spacecraft will transition into the cruise phase and eventually be placed into a large halo orbit around L1. The entire trip from launch to L1 is expected to last around four months for Aditya-L1.

The mission aims to get a deeper understanding of the Sun's chromospheric and coronal heating, the physics of the partially ionized plasma, the formation of the coronal mass ejections, and solar flares. It will study different layers including the outermost layer of the Sun. Additionally, it plans to study the formation and composition of solar wind and space weather.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Sep, 15:04 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Apollo-group asteroid rushing towards Earth! NASA reveals details of close approach
07 September 2023
NASA reveals stunning image of Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander's Moon landing site
07 September 2023
170-foot wide Asteroid 2023 QE8 to get frighteningly close to Earth, NASA says; Check speed, size, more
06 September 2023
Chelyabinsk asteroid-sized space rock set to make close approach to Earth today
06 September 2023
79-foot asteroid among 5 space rocks hurtling towards Earth, says NASA
05 September 2023
Asteroid 2020 GE to make close approach to Earth; Speed, size, proximity revealed by NASA
05 September 2023
Asteroid 2023 QC5 headed for its first-ever close approach of Earth
05 September 2023
You won't believe who snapped this new comet first
04 September 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Online Scam
2 techies duped out of Rs. 34 lakh in like-and-share scam! Protect yourself, check these 5 tips
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 31: Know how to play Team Death Matches like a pro; check tips
online scams
Man loses Rs. 18 lakh in online job scam: Stay safe with these 5 tips
online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Starfield
Microsoft gambles big on Hollywood-esque 'Starfield' video game
BGMI
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is new BGMI brand ambassador
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Highly anticipated upcoming games of 2023: Starfield, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage and more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets