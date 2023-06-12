Home Tech News Life on our Moon! NASA scientist points towards astonishing mystery

Life on our Moon! NASA scientist points towards astonishing mystery

Certain resilient microorganisms could potentially survive on our closest celestial neighbour, most likely having travelled there alongside us.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 12 2023, 13:42 IST
Stunning NASA Astronomy Pictures of the Week: Double Ring Galaxy, Nebula, Pandora Cluster, more
NASA M20 Trifid Nebula
1/5 Trifid Nebula (June 5): This Nebula is known as M20, which is a star-forming region located about 9000 light-years away towards the constellation of Sagittarius. However, it is just 300,000 years old. (Martin Pugh/NASA)
NASA star ZTF SLRN-2020
2/5 Sun-like star (June 6): This is an animated illustration of the Sun-like star ZTF SLRN-2020. The breathtaking part is that this star has gobbled up one of its own planets. ZTF SLRN-2020 is located about 12000 light-years away from Earth, NASA mentioned. (K. Miller/R. Hurt/IPAC/Caltech)
NASA Double Ring Galaxy
3/5 Double Ring Galaxy (June 7): M94, a Double Ring Galaxy has over 40 billion stars. The spiral galaxy M94 has an inner ring of newly formed stars as well as an outer ring, that is more faint and different in colour. (NASA/ Brian Brennan)
NASA Elephant’s Trunk Nebula
4/5 Elephant's Trunk Nebula (June 8): Located about 3000 light-years from Earth, the Elephant's Trunk Nebula resides in a young star cluster, given the designation of IC 1396. (Steve Cannistra)
NASA Pandora Galaxy Cluster
5/5 Pandora's Cluster of Galaxies (June 9): Abell 2744 or Pandora's Cluster of Galaxies is about 4 billion light-years away. It was formed when four smaller galaxy clusters formed nearly 350 million years ago.  (NASA/ESA/JWST/CSA/Ivo Labbe/Rachel Bezanson)
NASA
View all Images
Artemis III: NASA's Historic Journey to the South Pole of the Moon (NASA)

In contrast to Earth's vibrant ecosystems, the moon has long been perceived as a barren and lifeless celestial body, devoid of water and signs of vitality. However, one NASA scientist believes there is more to the moon than meets the eye.

According to Prabal Saxena, a planetary scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre, microbial life could persist in the severe circumstances found on the moon.

"Relatively protected areas on airless bodies may harbour potentially habitable niches for such life," Saxena explained, as reported by Space.com.

The source of this life is astonishing. If such moon bacteria exist, they most likely originated on Earth and travelled to the moon on a lunar lander!

While Saxena primarily studies the potential existence of extraterrestrial life outside our solar system, he has recently turned his attention closer to home—the lunar south pole.

In recent years, the lunar south pole has garnered significant attention due to NASA's plans to land its Artemis III astronauts there by 2025. The agency has identified 13 potential landing sites for the mission.

Despite no human having ever set foot on the lunar south pole, NASA's Moon Mineralogy Mapper has revealed the presence of ice within craters, which could be mined for rocket fuel by astronauts. Some of these craters remain shrouded in permanent darkness, shielded from the sun's harmful radiation. Consequently, these lunar pockets could potentially serve as safe havens for extreme microbial life.

Saxena stated in his recent work, as reported by Inside Outer Space's Leonard David, "Recent research on the survivability of microbes exposed to conditions like those on parts of the lunar surface indicates surprising resilience of numerous microorganisms to such conditions."

An example of the resilience of certain microbes was demonstrated by the bacterium Deinococcus radiodurans, which survived on the exterior of the International Space Station for an entire year. Tardigrades, known for their ability to withstand extreme conditions, have also survived outside the ISS in space.

"We're currently investigating which specific organisms are most likely to survive in such regions," Saxena told Space.com.

Even if microbes are not currently present on the moon, they are highly likely to be introduced once humans begin exploring its surface. If Saxena and his team's hypothesis proves correct, these microbes could not only survive but potentially thrive in the perpetually shadowed craters, Space.com reports.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Jun, 13:42 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up

Editor’s Pick

Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements
Microsoft
Activision intervenes in Microsoft challenge to UK regulator's block
Minecraft
Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it
BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets