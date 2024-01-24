Massive Google Chrome AI update brings 3 big benefits - Help Me Write, Tab Organizer, more

Google Chrome is getting an artificial intelligence upgrade that will bring new experimental features to your browser aimed at making all work-life tasks easier. Google has been experimenting with AI technology in recent years, with the most impact being seen on its Pixel smartphones. It also recently introduced Gemini, a family of Large Language Models (LLMs) to compete with OpenAI's GPT. The California-based tech giant has also been hard at work incorporating AI technology into Google Chrome, its popular browser. Now, the AI push is gaining traction as the company has pushed out a massive Google Chrome AI update which brings experimental AI features. Know all about this latest Google Chrome update.

Google Chrome AI update

In a blog post, Google announced that Chrome is getting three new experimental AI features with the release of the Chrome (M121) update today. These features are aimed at making browsing easier and more efficient. Mac and Windows PC users in the US will be able to take advantage of these AI features starting today. To gain access, just sign into Chrome, select “Settings” from the three-dot menu, navigate to the “Experimental AI” page, and voila!

1. Tab Organizer

Tab Organizer is an AI tool that can help users organize their tabs. Using machine learning, it can detect once a certain number of tabs have been opened, and can automatically sort them out for you. To use it, simply right-click on a tab and click on “Organize similar tabs”. The Tab Organizer feature will then work its magic and sort your tabs into groups. It will even suggest names and emojis for your groups for easy access.

2. AI themes

With the update, Google has also rolled out the ability to generate custom themes using generative AI on Chrome. Using this feature, users can generate custom themes based on the chosen subject, mood, visual style and colour, all within Chrome. It can be accessed via the Customize Chrome option in the side panel. Select Change Theme and then Create theme with AI. All you need to do next is select a subject for the background, tweak the image style with options such as Style and Mood, and choose the desired colour tone.

3. Help me write

The Help Me Write feature also makes its way to Chrome. The feature is designed to help users generate texts based on the prompts they provide, saving a huge amount of time and effort while drafting content manually. It has a unique approach as it does not only rely on the user's prompt but also analyses the content of the page for more relevant writing assistance. To use it, simply right-click on a text box and select Help Me Write. Now, let the AI work its magic!

Also read other top stories today:

Fixing Broken AI! RagaAI has secured funding to develop a tool that aims to diagnose and fix flaws in artificial intelligence systems, responding to an increasing emphasis on safety and reliability during the AI boom. Dive in here to find out more.

Big Tech Powers SmallBiz WIth AI Power! The influx of generative artificial intelligence software is transforming small businesses. And it is the Big Tech majors Like Microsoft that are leading the way. Know what Microsoft is doing here.

Health-Tracking Tech Race! Samsung is exploring the development of a non-invasive blood sugar monitor and continuous blood pressure checking, setting its sights on ambitious healthcare goals in a race with Apple. Jump in here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!