 Meta AI, what to wear with these pants? – How Meta Quest headsets now offer instant wardrobe suggestions | Tech News
Meta AI is now available for the Meta Quest headset lineup, featuring real-time wardrobe recommendations, and more. Here's what you need to know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 24 2024, 13:57 IST
Meta AI - Meta Quest
Meta AI on Meta Quest allows you to get instant wardrobe suggestions. (Meta)

Meta AI Now On Meta Quest: Imagine being able to ask AI for wardrobe recommendations while wearing a mixed reality headset—scenarios where the AI can see what you see—and then receive tailored suggestions. This has now become a reality thanks to Meta AI on Meta Quest headsets. Meta, yesterday, released a series of demos showing how you can request wardrobe recommendations from Meta AI. In one video, a person wearing a Meta Quest headset holds up a pair of shorts and asks Meta AI which T-shirt colour would suit them best, receiving realistic and appropriate recommendations in real time. 

Meta Quest Joins Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses In Featuring Meta AI With Vision

Meta AI was introduced last year, built on the Meta Llama AI model, and has since been integrated into various product lines, including the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses. Later, Meta released an update that included multimodal Vision support, allowing the smart glasses to offer fashion tips and more in real time by perceiving your surroundings. Now, Meta has brought the same functionality to its Meta Quest lineup, and has hence expanded Meta AI's reach in doing so.

Also Read: Apple Music could get this cool AI feature with iOS 18: What we know

Meta AI on Meta Quest Headsets: What More Can It Do?

While wearing a Meta headset, you can ask Meta AI questions about your surroundings. For instance, you might ask Meta AI what colour would best suit a wall in your house, or, as you face the mirror, seek advice on how to improve your current outfit. You can even show it a clothing item to see if it is ideal for a certain event—the possibilities are endless.

Meta is also emphasising multitasking, enabling you to ask contextual or unrelated questions about what you are doing. For example, while watching a YouTube video about Seoul, you can simultaneously ask Meta AI for recommendations on the best spots to visit in the city. This functionality is now available. Or perhaps, while studying, you can quickly ask Meta a related question, only to get the answer in real-time, saving effort and time.

Also Read: iPhone 16 launching soon: Why you should skip iPhone 15 even on sale

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 13:57 IST
