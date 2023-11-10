Icon
Home Tech News Meta lawsuit claims Mark Zuckerberg ignored internal requests for child safety features

Meta lawsuit claims Mark Zuckerberg ignored internal requests for child safety features

One of the lawsuits against Meta has been unredacted, and it has revealed some shocking information. According to it, CEO Mark Zuckerberg failed to improve child safety features and did not remove features that were considered harmful.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 10 2023, 19:36 IST
Icon
Mark Zuckerberg
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been accused of not taking proper care in ensuring the safety of teens on the platform and implementing unethical practices to get them hooked. (Bloomberg)
Mark Zuckerberg
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been accused of not taking proper care in ensuring the safety of teens on the platform and implementing unethical practices to get them hooked. (Bloomberg)

At the end of the last month, more than 30 US States, including California, Massachusetts, Tennesse, and others, filed lawsuits against Meta Platforms over the allegations of using features on its social media platforms to lure children and teens and allegedly get them hooked on harmful content, while not doing enough to ensure their safety. The Massachusetts lawsuit was earlier updated and the submissions were made unredacted, meaning the general public can go through its content. The claims and allegations in the documents paint a grim picture of how Facebook and Instagram were run, and how Mark Zuckerberg reportedly handled situations relating to teens.

Business Insider has reported after going through the Massachusetts filings and it has highlighted two particularly disturbing incidents. The first incident mentions that Meta Platform's president of global affairs in 2021, Nick Clegg approached Zuckerberg highlighting a request raised by Instagram's wellbeing team. The team asked for more staff members to address the "currently underinvested" areas of "problematic use, bullying+harassment, connections, [and Suicide and Self-Injury (SSI)]” for teen wellbeing.

Unredacted filings from Meta lawsuit makes big allegations

As per the report, Clegg told Zuckerberg that it was an “increasingly urgent” issue that could impact the mental health of young people. He also brought up the understaffed and fragmented nature of the team that was handling the teen wellbeing department. However, the report said citing the filings that Zuckerberg "ignored Clegg's request for months".

Another such account from the 102-page document alleges that Zuckerberg refused internal efforts to remove cosmetic surgery filters that were available on the platform's native camera. These face filters would enhance the way they looked, often by improving one or more features or improving the quality of the skin tone.

As per the report, the lawsuit filing mentioned that in 2019, a Meta VP emailed the leadership to change its policies and remove such filters, which received unanimous support for the cause. But company CTO Andrew Bosworth noted that Zuckerberg questioned whether such filters actually “represented real harm”.

It should be noted that these allegations are part of the larger lawsuit against Meta Platforms that highlights that the company allegedly did not focus on keeping minors safe, and their authenticity has not been proven at this time.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Nov, 19:15 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Google
Google's $147 million gambit: The Fortnite deal that could have changed it all
Roblox Cursed Arena: Master combat, characters, and tactics in a dynamic gaming universe.
Roblox Cursed Arena: Quick tips for gameplay, combat tactics, characters, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 Update: 5 Things We Know About Grand Theft Auto 6 Right Now
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon