Home Tech News Miracle find! James Webb Telescope discovers farthest known supermassive black hole

Miracle find! James Webb Telescope discovers farthest known supermassive black hole

NASA’s James Webb Telescope has discovered the most distant supermassive black hole known so far! And there is a shocking galaxy there too.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 07 2023, 22:08 IST
Giant black hole blows 2 bubbles in gas surrounding Messier 84; NASA shares awesome photos
image caption
1/5 A giant black hole which has blown two bubbles in the hot gas surrounding it in the M84 Galaxy. (NASA)
Black Hole
2/5 The result is a structure in X-rays that looks like the Letter "H". (NASA)
image caption
3/5 The "H" shows up in an image from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 Jets from the black hole pushed the hot gas aside to create this unusual outline. (NASA)
image caption
5/5 NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory was employed by astronomers to produce a visual representation of the hot gas (pink in color) present in and around the galaxy M84. The map covers a distance of nearly 100 light-years from the central black hole of the galaxy. (NASA)
James Webb Telescope
View all Images
James Webb Telescope uncovers the most distant and surprisingly light black hole. (NASA, ESA, CSA)

Supermassive black holes are incredibly powerful objects in space that even have the power to hold galaxies together with their strong gravity. They have the ability to destroy anything that comes too close to them. And luckily enough, the James Webb Telescope has discovered the farthest supermassive black hole known so far.

The distances in space are unbelievably huge. According to the University of Texas at Austin, the new supermassive black hole is located at the center of a galaxy called CEERS 1019. Amazingly, this galaxy was formed just 570 million years after the Big Bang. Along with the supermassive black hole, scientists also found two smaller black holes that formed 1 billion and 1.1 billion years after the Big Bang.

CEERS 1019 Significance

CEERS 1019 is not only very old but also surprisingly lightweight compared to other galaxies. In galactic terms, it weighs about 9 million times the mass of our Sun. This is much smaller than other black holes that formed in the early universe and were discovered by telescopes.

Typically, those early black holes are enormous, weighing over a billion times the mass of the Sun. They are easier to detect because their surrounding disks of matter shine very brightly. The black hole in CEERS 1019, on the other hand, is around 4.6 million times the mass of the Sun, similar to the one in the centre of our own Milky Way.

Even though this black hole is relatively small, scientists are shocked at how it formed so soon after the universe began. Earlier theories had it that there would not be a galaxy in that period of time as it takes galaxies billions of years to get created.

Also, the galaxy that hosts the black hole seems to be absorbing as much gas as possible while also producing new stars. Researchers are still trying to understand this phenomenon.

More Very Faraway Black Holes and Galaxies Discovered

The CEERS Survey is vast, and there is much more to explore. Dale Kocevski of Colby College in Maine, one of the team members, rapidly discovered two more little black holes in the data. The first one, located in galaxy CEERS 2782, was easy to identify because there was no dust blocking the view. This allowed researchers to determine that this black hole existed only 1.1 billion years after the Big Bang. One billion years after the great bang, the second black hole in the galaxy CEERS 746 existed. Although the central black hole is visible, there is some dust clouding its bright accretion disk, which is a ring of gas and dust surrounding the supermassive black hole. Kocevski explained that the presence of dust suggests that the galaxy might be producing stars at a rapid pace.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 22:08 IST

More From This Section

190-foot Asteroid 2023 LN1 rushing towards Earth at 20844 kmph, NASA reveals
07 July 2023
880-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks, hurtling towards Earth at fearsome speeds!
07 July 2023
Stadium-sized asteroid approaching Earth at rapid pace! NASA reveals details
07 July 2023
TERRIFYING double solar storm to strike the Earth today, says NASA; Know the danger
07 July 2023
Sun birthing sunspots at furious pace! Cycle nearing explosive level
06 July 2023
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft alerts about 100-foot asteroid rushing towards Earth
06 July 2023
AWESOME! NASA will let you engrave your name on the historic Europa Clipper spacecraft for FREE
06 July 2023
Double Solar Storm THREAT looming for Earth; Can trigger intense aurora display
06 July 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iOS 16.5
i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick
iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app
iPhone
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Report spam messages THIS way on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets