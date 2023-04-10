Home Tech News NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 10 April 2023: Running Chicken Nebula

NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 10 April 2023: Running Chicken Nebula

Today's NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day is a snapshot of the Running Chicken Nebula, located towards the constellation of the Centaur.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 10 2023, 11:44 IST
Best NASA Astronomy Pictures of the Week: Volcano on Mars, first 3D-printed rocket, more
Olympus Mons volcano
1/5 Olympus Mons on Mars (April 3) – NASA shared Olympus Mons, the largest volcano in the solar system which is located on Mars. How tall is it? NASA says that it has an elevation of about 25kms above the surrounding plains, stretching almost 600kms across. This image was captured by the Mars Express mission.  ( ESA/ DLR/ FU Berlin/Mars Express/Andrea Luck)
Rubin's Galaxy
2/5 Rubin's Galaxy (April 5) – Captured by the Hubble Telescope, NASA featured Rubin's Galaxy (UGC 2885), which is located around 232 million light-years away in the northern constellation Perseus. Also, it spans around 800000 light-years across. (NASA/ESA/Hubble Telescope/B. Holwerda)
Terran 1
3/5 World's first 3D-printed rocket (April 6) – It is Terran 1. Built by Relativity Space, Terran 1 can carry payloads up to 1250kg to about 185kms of Low-Earth orbit. (NASA/John Kraus/Relativity Space)
Supergiant star Rigel
4/5 Rigel - the brightest star of Constellation Orion (April 7) – Rigel is a blue-white shining star and is among the top 10 brightest stars visible from Earth. This supergiant star is believed to be approximately 8 million years old and is significantly larger and more massive than the Sun.  (NASA/Rheinhold Wittich)
Spiral Galaxy
5/5 Giant 100-bn star Spiral Galaxy (April 8) – It is Messier 100 (M100), a grand spiral galaxy of over 100 billion stars with well-defined spiral arms that is similar to our own Milky Way Galaxy. It is 56 million light-years distant towards the constellation of Berenice's Hair (Coma Berenices). ( NASA, ESA, Hubble)
Running Chicken nebula
View all Images
IC 2944 is about 600 light-years away from Earth. (NASA/Daniel Stern)

Today's NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day is IC 2944, also known as the Running Chicken Nebula. According to NASA, it is located about 6,000 light years away towards the constellation of the Centaur and spans almost 100 light-years across. The nebula's strange nickname, Running Chicken, comes from the chicken-like shape of its brightest region, which resembles a running bird.

The picture was captured by astrophotographer Daniel Stern, NuSTAR Project Scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

What is a Nebula?

A Nebula is a star forming region located in Interstellar space, which is the space between stars. It consists of gases, mainly hydrogen and helium. According to NASA, a Nebula can contain as few as ten stars or as many as millions of stars. Although most nebulae belong to just three types - spherical, elliptical and bipolar, some of them might be irregularly shaped, so much so that they resemble objects on Earth.

Some of the most peculiar shapes include the Headphone nebula, the Heart and Soul nebula and the Flying Ghost nebula. Although numerous nebulae are located at great distances, advanced technology such as the Spitzer Space Telescope, the Hubble Space Telescope, and the newly launched James Webb Space Telescope has enabled NASA to observe and study these amazing celestial objects.

NASA's description of the picture

To some, it looks like a giant chicken running across the sky. To others, it looks like a gaseous nebula where star formation takes place. Cataloged as IC 2944, the Running Chicken Nebula spans about 100 light years and lies about 6,000 light years away toward the constellation of the Centaur (Centaurus). The featured image, shown in scientifically assigned colors, was captured recently in a 16-hour exposure over three nights.

The star cluster Collinder 249 is visible embedded in the nebula's glowing gas. Although difficult to discern here, several dark molecular clouds with distinct shapes can be found inside the nebula.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Apr, 11:41 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets