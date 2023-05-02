NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 2 May 2023: Flat Martian rocks shot by Curiosity Rover

Mars, popularly known as the Red Planet, has captured the attention of astronomers, scientists and sci-fi geeks for decades. This is mainly due to its fascinating geographical features such as mysterious craters, lowlands and a core full of precious and rare metals. Moreover, several structures have been found on the red planet which resemble objects on Earth. These include a duck shaped rock and even the famous Paddington Bear!

Today's NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day is a snapshot of Flat rock hills on the surface of Mars. When compared to the steep rocks of Earth, Martian rocks are considerably flat everywhere. This is because the Martian geography has been shaped by impact processes, erosion in particular. The Martian wind, which is 95% Carbon Dioxide, acts as sandpaper and rubs against the rocks, which flattens them.

The picture of the Martian surface was captured last month by NASA's Curiosity Rover and processed by Neville Thompson. The Curiosity Rover has been on a Mars exploratory mission for the last decade.

Since its launch in 2011, the Martian rover has not only captured breathtaking snapshots of the barren planet but has also discovered the potential signs that life may have existed on the planet.

NASA's description of the picture

The featured image capturing several hills covered with flat-topped rocks was taken last month by NASA's Curiosity Rover on Mars. This robotic rover has now been rolling across Mars for ten years and has helped uncover many details of the wet and windy past of Earth's planetary neighbor. After taking this and other images, Curiosity carefully navigated stones and slippery sand to climb up Marker Band Valley.