Icon
Home Tech News NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures mesmerizing images of Cosmic Reef

NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures mesmerizing images of Cosmic Reef

Hubble Space Telescope captures two images of clouds of cosmic dust and gas which are called red nebula NGC 2014 and NGC 2020.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 17 2023, 16:25 IST
Icon
Take a glimpse of two red nebulas NGC 2014 and NGC 2020.
Take a glimpse of two red nebulas NGC 2014 and NGC 2020. (NASA/ Instagram)
Take a glimpse of two red nebulas NGC 2014 and NGC 2020.
Take a glimpse of two red nebulas NGC 2014 and NGC 2020. (NASA/ Instagram)

Yet again, NASA has mesmerized the world with its beautiful images of the space glories. The NASA Hubble space telescope is known for studying and capturing images of celestial objects that are present in our galaxy and beyond. Over the years, we have seen its abilities and despite being an observer of the near space for decades, it continues to bring breathtaking images to us. Recently NASA shared images of a giant red nebula (NGC 2014) alongside its smaller blue companion (NGC 2020), which looks like a cosmic reef against the vast backdrop of the dark space. Check what the image captured by Hubble demonstrates.

NASA Hubble Space Telescope's new findings

NASA, through its official Instagram account, shared mesmerizing images of two neighbouring red nebulas which were captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. These nebulas are part of a star-forming region which is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud also known as a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way. The nebulas are located 163,000 light-years away which also demonstrates the capabilities of the Hubble Telescope. The image is nicknamed "Cosmic Reef," because the nebulas resemble an undersea world.

According to a NASA report, the stars in the central part of the image are 10 to 20 times bigger in size than our Sun. Their intense radiation is responsible for heating the dense gases in their vicinity. NASA said, “Their intense radiation heats surrounding dense gases like oxygen seen in light blue to 20,000°F (11,000°C). Hydrogen and nitrogen are relatively cooler in temperature and are seen in red.”

The image shared by NASA can be split into two for better understanding. NASA's Instagram post describes it as "The lower-left corner reveals a striking blue ring that softly fades from different directions and encircles a small blue dot at its center. A cosmic canvas of red and orange gas ripples and its hues contrast with the space. Within the sea, a pale blue core emerges, and its surface contains several brilliant white stars. In the upper-right corner, a dark blue gas emerges from the cosmic void which provides a mesmerizing cosmic sight".

Such images help us understand that there are so many things present in the universe that should be studied and understood. Our galaxy is filled with mysteries and the new technologies are helping to crack them all.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Oct, 16:25 IST

More From This Section

Icon
Asteroid 1998 HH49 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
Potentially Hazardous Asteroid to pass Earth today! Know details
17 October 2023
sun-2224937_1280_1677654423439
AR3460 solar flare to spark geomagnetic storm on Earth? Know what NASA reveals
16 October 2023
Asteroid 1998 HH49 is said to be as big as the size of a building.
600-foot asteroid to do a close flyby of Earth; NASA reveals size, speed, and more
16 October 2023
The spacecraft will travel to the metal-rich 16 Psyche asteroid which is currently orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter.
What is Psyche Mission? Know all about NASA's journey to a $10 quintillion 279-km wide asteroid
16 October 2023
NASA SDO reported the risk of an M-class solar flare being hurled towards Earth.
Sunspot could hurl out M-class solar flares, reveals NASA
16 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 TT8 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids.
Asteroid 2023 TT8 to get very close to Earth today, NASA reveals
16 October 2023
According to NASA's data, Asteroid 2023 TC7 is approximately 48-foot wide, comparable in size to a house.
48-foot asteroid to get very close to Earth today, NASA says
15 October 2023
Sun
30-minute warning before killer solar storm strikes, warns NASA as it deploys AI system
15 October 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Minecraft
Top 10 best-selling video games of all time: Minecraft, GTA 5, and more
GTA 6
GTA 5 update pointing to GTA 6 release? Check where desperate fans are looking for new signs
Game developers
Stop the schadenfreude over bloated tech layoffs
Minecraft 3D sandbox game
300-million mark! Minecraft adds to record as best-selling game ever
Roblox
When a man used Roblox game for a horrific crime; protect your child, here are 5 tips
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon