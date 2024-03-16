 NASA shares Hubble Space Telescope's snap of LEDA 42160 galaxy that is 52 mn light-years away | Tech News
NASA shares Hubble Space Telescope's snap of LEDA 42160 galaxy that is 52 mn light-years away

NASA shares Hubble Space Telescope's snap of LEDA 42160 galaxy that is 52 mn light-years away

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captures stunning image of LEDA 42160, a dwarf galaxy in the Virgo constellation.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 16 2024, 14:32 IST
Icon
NASA
NASA and ESA-run Hubble Space Telescope's keen eye reveals LEDA 42160, a dwarf galaxy navigating the cosmic currents of ram pressure in the Virgo cluster. (ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Sun)
NASA
NASA and ESA-run Hubble Space Telescope's keen eye reveals LEDA 42160, a dwarf galaxy navigating the cosmic currents of ram pressure in the Virgo cluster. (ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Sun)

In the vastness of space, galaxies journey through the cosmos, encountering mind-boggling challenges along the way. One such challenge is ram pressure, a force exerted by the gas and dust present in space. NASA and ESA-run Hubble Space Telescope recently captured an image showcasing the effects of this on a distant galaxy known as LEDA 42160.

Situated approximately 52 million light-years away in the constellation Virgo, LEDA 42160 is a dwarf galaxy navigating through the dense gas within the Virgo cluster of galaxies. This intergalactic gas creates a pressure, known as ram pressure, which directly impacts the star formation processes within LEDA 42160.

Ram pressure can have both positive and negative effects on galaxies. On one hand, it can strip a galaxy of its star-forming gas and dust, hindering the creation of new stars. Conversely, it can also compress the gas within the galaxy, leading to an increase in star formation.

The Hubble Space Telescope's observations of LEDA 42160 are part of a larger project aimed at studying dwarf galaxies experiencing ram pressure stripping within massive galaxy clusters like Virgo. Previous studies have shown that ram pressure stripping can stimulate star formation in larger galaxies initially. Scientists are now investigating whether this phenomenon applies to smaller galaxies like LEDA 42160.

The image captured by Hubble Space Telescope reveals bright patches on LEDA 42160's lower-right flank, potentially indicating regions where star formation is occurring due to the effects of ram pressure stripping. By analyzing these features, astronomers hope to gain insights into the processes driving star formation within dwarf galaxies subjected to ram pressure.

The study of LEDA 42160 offers a glimpse into the complex interplay between galaxies and their surrounding environments. By unraveling the mysteries of ram pressure's impact on dwarf galaxies, scientists can deepen their understanding of the cosmic forces shaping our universe.

First Published Date: 16 Mar, 14:32 IST
