Home Tech News NASA telescopes track asteroid speeding towards Earth! Know speed and how close it will get

NASA telescopes track asteroid speeding towards Earth! Know speed and how close it will get

An asteroid could make a very close approach to Earth today, May 17, NASA has warned. Will it cause any damage? Know its speed, distance and size.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 17 2023, 10:46 IST
5 BIG asteroids set to buzz Earth, including one that is a 200-foot monster! NASA shares details
Asteroid
1/6 Asteroid 2023 JO1: This 46-foot, house-sized asteroid will be nearing planet Earth on May 16, 2023. This asteroid will make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of merely 1.86 million miles. It is travelling at a speed of 29779 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid
2/6 Asteroid 2023 JD2: NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office has warned that the asteroid, named Asteroid 2023 JD2, will make its closest approach to Earth on May 16, at a distance of just 3.5 million miles. It is a giant 200-foot monster rock.  (Pixabay)
image caption
3/6 Asteroid 2023 JS1: This 39-foot asteroid will make its closest Earth approach at a distance of 1.35 million miles on May 17. The asteroid is travelling at a rapid speed of 28675 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
asteroid
4/6 Asteroid 2023 JT2: Another around 52-foot asteroid is all set to make a close approach to Earth on May 17, NASA's CNEOS data revealed. It will come uncomfortably close at just 1.64 million miles. NASA has revealed that the asteroid is moving towards Earth at a speed of 16241 kmph. (Pixabay)
Pixabay
5/6 Asteroid 2023 JL2: It is a giant asteroid that measures around 232-foot (up to 71 meters) in size and will make its closest approach to Earth on May 20 at a distance of just 3.68 million miles. Asteroid 2023 JL2 is travelling at a velocity of 33695 kmph. (Pixabay)
asteroid
6/6 According tp the amazing space tech that NASA has deployed on Earth as well as in space, including telescopes and satellites, none of these space rocks fall under the category of potentially hazardous asteroids.   (Pixabay)
asteroids
View all Images
Asteroid 2023 JC3 belongs to the Amor group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

Want to seek out asteroids in space and help NASA keep track of them? NASA has a new Daily Minor Planet Project live, through which, astronomers and skywatchers can help the space agency discover new asteroids and track them in new data sets. But why do we need to track them? According to NASA, some of these ancient space rocks present a potential threat of collision with Earth while others can be helpful in discovering secrets of space. Although asteroids are located far away in space, mainly in the asteroid belt, they often make close approaches to Earth, passing the planet at close distances.

NASA has now issued an alert about an asteroid that is set to make its closest approach to Earth today.

Asteroid 2023 JC3 details

NASA, with the help of its advanced tech instruments such as satellites and telescopes, has issued an alert against an asteroid designated as Asteroid 2023 JC3. This space rock is already on its way towards Earth at a staggering speed of 48430 kilometers per hour and is expected to pass the planet at a distance of 4.9 million kilometers today, as per NASA.

NASA has not designated this asteroid as a “Potentially Hazardous Asteroid” due to its relatively small size. At a width of 63 feet, this asteroid is almost as big as a house. But despite this, it could still potentially cause some damage, especially if it comes very close to the planet.

It is important to note that a similar-sized asteroid caused major damage in Russia nearly a decade ago. The asteroid which exploded over the city of Chelyabinsk was just 59 feet wide. When it exploded, it damaged nearly 8000 buildings and left over 1000 people injured.

NASA's asteroid tracking tech

NASA tracks asteroids using a combination of ground-based and space-based telescopes. The NASA-funded Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS), scans the night sky for moving objects and reports any potential asteroid detections, while some space-based observatories use infrared sensors to detect asteroids and their characteristics. Some of these include the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) and the NEOWISE mission.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 May, 10:46 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets