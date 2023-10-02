NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope snaps powerful protostellar jet at its most mesmerizing state

NASA Hubble Space Telescope has been capturing breathtaking images of space since the 1990s and over the years, its digital Stone Age instruments and technology have captured images that are simply mind-boggling. Recently, the NASA telescope has captured stunning pictures of bright protostellar jets which showcase the radiant lights of the star that will keep you hooked and thrilled. Know more about the Hubble Telescope image below.

Protostellar jet image

According to a report by Science Daily, The Hubble Space Telescope captured the image of the G35.2-0.7N region which is known for high-mass star formation location. The region is 7200 light-years from Earth in the Aquila constellation. The stars that originate in this place are exceptionally large, and they can turn into devastating supernovae. According to the shared image, there is one B-type star present which is sending out a strong jet of light towards us, creating an amazing display of light. The B-type star is known as the second massive star

These luminous protostellar jets are formed due to streams of matter that come out from protostars. These luminous lights are known as Collimated beams which are ejected in straight, parallel streams, so the jets stretch out very far without spreading much and therefore the distortion is lessened. This rare phenomenon was captured by NASA's space telescope depicting the wonders of these massive stars.

Tech used to capture the image

To capture the image of a powerful protostellar jet, the Hubble Space Telescope used Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) which is designed to capture extremely distant galaxies, stellar systems, space objects, exoplanets, and more. It is Hubble's main camera and is equipped with two channels designed for ultraviolet and visible light (UVIS) and near-infrared (NIR).

About Hubble Space Telescope

The Hubble Space Telescope is a solar-powered instrument which is orbits about 547 kilometres above Earth and captures amazing vistas in space. It can take photos that go back as far as billions of years ago. In fact, only the new James Webb Space Telescope can look farther back into time than the Hubble Telescope. According to NASA, Hubble has made more than one million observations since its launch. The images taken by the telescope have helped astronomers to examine the age and size of the universe.

