NASA's Hubble Telescope captures mesmerising image of galaxy 28 mn light-years away

Over the decades, NASA's Hubble Telescope has been capturing mind-blowing images of outer space objects and galaxies. According to NASA, Hubble's discoveries are too many to list. Suffice it to say that thanks to Hubble Telescope, astronomers have traced the evolution and formation of galaxies, discovered that most galaxies contain supermassive black holes, and mapped the presence of the mysterious dark matter that makes up most of the universe's mass and structure. Now, yet again, the Hubble Telescope's capabilities have surpassed all expectations as it has captured a beautiful image of the Sombrero Galaxy that is over 28 Million light-years away from Earth and located on the southern border of the Virgo cluster. Know more about the Sombrero Galaxy here.

About Sombrero Galaxy

NASA shared a post on Instagram showing the Sombrero Galaxy in the best way possible. It is unimaginable to see something really beautiful which is millions of light years away. The capabilities of the Hubble Telescope are unimaginable as the way it captures galaxies. The image shows the galaxy with different hues of blue, green, orange, and red. NASA's post also shared some facts about the Sombrero Galaxy which said the image was captured by Hubble Telescope and Spitzer Space Telescope. It mentioned that the Spitzer Space Telescope was responsible for capturing the different hues of colors and Hubble contributed to capturing the image with visible light.

According toNASA, the Sombrero Galaxy is 50,000 light-years in diameter which is half the size of our Milky Way galaxy. Experts also believe that there could be a massive black hole present in the center of the galaxy which may have greater mass than our Sun.

The caption said, “The left and right edges of the Sombrero galaxy appear red, the middle of the rings appear yellow-green, and the center of the galaxy appears light blue with a white core. Stars and galaxies appear dotted across the image.⁣”

About Hubble Space Telescope

The space telescope is named after astronomer Edwin Hubble. It was launched in the year 1990 and is parked in Earth's orbit. Over the 30 years of operation, the capabilities of the telescope have been advanced through various additions of new instruments. The last space shuttle to visit Hubble was Atlantis and that happened way back on May 11, 2009. According to NASA, Hubble has made more than 1.5 million observations since its launch.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!