Icon
Home Tech News NASA's Hubble Telescope captures mesmerising image of galaxy 28 mn light-years away

NASA's Hubble Telescope captures mesmerising image of galaxy 28 mn light-years away

NASA shares an amazing image of the Sombrero Galaxy captured by the Hubble Space Telescope which is over 28 Million light-years away from Earth.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 28 2023, 09:21 IST
Icon
NASA shared images and details about the Sombrero Galaxy that was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope.
NASA shared images and details about the Sombrero Galaxy that was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. (NASA/Instagram)
NASA shared images and details about the Sombrero Galaxy that was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope.
NASA shared images and details about the Sombrero Galaxy that was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. (NASA/Instagram)

Over the decades, NASA's Hubble Telescope has been capturing mind-blowing images of outer space objects and galaxies. According to NASA, Hubble's discoveries are too many to list. Suffice it to say that thanks to Hubble Telescope, astronomers have traced the evolution and formation of galaxies, discovered that most galaxies contain supermassive black holes, and mapped the presence of the mysterious dark matter that makes up most of the universe's mass and structure. Now, yet again, the Hubble Telescope's capabilities have surpassed all expectations as it has captured a beautiful image of the Sombrero Galaxy that is over 28 Million light-years away from Earth and located on the southern border of the Virgo cluster. Know more about the Sombrero Galaxy here.

About Sombrero Galaxy

NASA shared a post on Instagram showing the Sombrero Galaxy in the best way possible. It is unimaginable to see something really beautiful which is millions of light years away. The capabilities of the Hubble Telescope are unimaginable as the way it captures galaxies. The image shows the galaxy with different hues of blue, green, orange, and red. NASA's post also shared some facts about the Sombrero Galaxy which said the image was captured by Hubble Telescope and Spitzer Space Telescope. It mentioned that the Spitzer Space Telescope was responsible for capturing the different hues of colors and Hubble contributed to capturing the image with visible light.

According toNASA, the Sombrero Galaxy is 50,000 light-years in diameter which is half the size of our Milky Way galaxy. Experts also believe that there could be a massive black hole present in the center of the galaxy which may have greater mass than our Sun.

The caption said, “The left and right edges of the Sombrero galaxy appear red, the middle of the rings appear yellow-green, and the center of the galaxy appears light blue with a white core. Stars and galaxies appear dotted across the image.⁣”

About Hubble Space Telescope

The space telescope is named after astronomer Edwin Hubble. It was launched in the year 1990 and is parked in Earth's orbit. Over the 30 years of operation, the capabilities of the telescope have been advanced through various additions of new instruments. The last space shuttle to visit Hubble was Atlantis and that happened way back on May 11, 2009. According to NASA, Hubble has made more than 1.5 million observations since its launch.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Sep, 09:21 IST

More From This Section

Icon
g7a34d1a46a
NASA's James Webb Telescope found carbon dioxide on Jupiter's Moon
28 September 2023
X-class solar flares could soon be hurled towards Earth from the Sun.
Unstable sunspots could hurl out X-class solar flares! Know the solar storm danger
27 September 2023
Asteroid 2023 SF6 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids.
House-sized asteroid set for a close encounter with Earth; Know details
27 September 2023
NOAA forecasters have warned of a G1-class geomagnetic storm impact today.
Geomagnetic storm could be triggered by CME today, says NOAA
26 September 2023
Asteroid 2023 SO5 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
Asteroid hurtling towards Earth at 60364 kmph! First-ever close approach today
26 September 2023
g5d722efef04
Sun, Jupiter, Mars, to Earth, check out the mesmerizing images of planets in our solar system
26 September 2023
This asteroid is as big as the size of a Boeing 777, with a width of 74 Feet, NASA says.
Boeing 777-sized asteroid speeding towards Earth! NASA reveals size and speed
25 September 2023
Asteroid 2023 SZ belongs to the Amor group of asteroids.
Close encounter with an asteroid today! Know speed, size and more
25 September 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

iPhone 15 Pro
Could iPhone 15 Pro become the go-to gaming console? AMD CEO shares her thoughts
china
China win historic eSports Asian Games gold as Haughey makes statement
E-sports
Thailand win maiden Games eSports medal as Japan get one over China
In the absence of adequate contract protection, AI could reproduce or remix voice actors' voices without their consent. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
Video Game Performers Vote To Authorize Strike
Dream11
India demands $150 million in taxes from Tiger Global-backed gaming firm Dream11
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon