NASA's Juno mission sheds new light on Jupiter moon Europa's oxygen production rate

NASA's Juno mission to Jupiter has provided new insights into the rate of oxygen production on Europa moon.

Mar 09 2024, 10:39 IST
Exploring Jupiter's moons: Juno mission's findings pave the way for future missions to uncover the secrets of Europa's subsurface ocean
Exploring Jupiter's moons: Juno mission's findings pave the way for future missions to uncover the secrets of Europa's subsurface ocean (nasa)

NASA's Juno mission to Jupiter has revealed intriguing insights into the rate of oxygen production on Europa, one of the gas giant's moons. Published in Nature Astronomy on March 4, the study indicates that the rate of oxygen production at Europa is considerably lower than previously thought. Utilizing data collected by Juno's Jovian Auroral Distributions Experiment (JADE) instrument, scientists estimated the production rate to be around 26 pounds (12 kilograms) per second, challenging earlier estimates ranging from a few pounds to over 2,000 pounds per second.

Europa, with its potential subsurface ocean beneath its icy crust, has long fascinated researchers for its potential to harbor life-supporting conditions. The moon's location within Jupiter's radiation belts is crucial, as charged particles bombard its surface, splitting water molecules and generating oxygen that may find its way into the subsurface ocean. Juno's recent flyby provided a unique opportunity to directly measure hydrogen and oxygen ions created by these bombarding particles, offering valuable insights into Europa's dynamic interaction with its environment, reported NASA.

Juno's observations have provided scientists with a deeper understanding of Europa's complex relationship with Jupiter's magnetic field and its surroundings. This newfound insight into oxygen production at Europa's icy surface adds a crucial piece to the puzzle of its habitability potential. Furthermore, the upcoming Europa Clipper mission, scheduled to arrive at Jupiter in 2030, will further investigate Europa's conditions for potential habitability, utilizing a sophisticated payload of science instruments.

As Juno continues its mission, it now sets its sights on another Jovian moon, Io. With upcoming flybys, including one on April 9, Juno aims to gather additional data on Io's volcanic activity, adding to our understanding of the diverse moons of Jupiter and their interactions within the Jovian system. Through these missions, NASA continues to unravel the mysteries of the solar system's largest planet and its intriguing moons, offering new insights into the potential for life beyond Earth.

First Published Date: 09 Mar, 10:38 IST
