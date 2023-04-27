Home Tech News OpenAI Offers New Privacy Options for ChatGPT

OpenAI Offers New Privacy Options for ChatGPT

OpenAI will let people decide whether ChatGPT will train on the data they give the chatbot.

By:BLOOMBERG
Apr 27 2023
Beware of fake ChatGPT apps! Already downloaded? Delete now
ChatGPT
1/6 OpenAI's ChatGPT portal is rapidly gaining popularity. It uses state-of-the-art language processing techniques to generate human-like responses to text input and  interacts conversationally with users to provide detailed answers on a wide range of topics.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
2/6 But if you are looking to download the app from your Google Play Store or App Store, then beware! There are several fake ChatGPT-like apps that can be dangerous for your device.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
3/6 You can find a bunch of fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play Store and App Store which can steal your data, a report by top10vpn revealed.  Hence, if you have already downloaded them, then you should hurry and delete them quickly. (REUTERS)
ChatGPT
4/6 Some of these apps on Android are: AI Chat Companion, ChatGPT 3: ChatGPT AI, Talk GPT – Talk to ChatGPT, ChatGPT AI Writing Assistant, Open Chat – AI Chatbot App. (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
5/6 Some apps are also available on Apple's App Store, which include: Genie - GPT AI Assistant, Write For Me GPT AI Assistant, ChatGPT - GPT 3, Alfred - Chat with GPT 3, Chat w. GPT AI - Write This, ChatGPT - AI Writing apps, Wiz AI Chat Bot Writing Helper, Chat AI: Personal AI Assistant, and Wisdom Ai - Your AI Assistant.  (AFP)
image caption
6/6 However, it must be noted that OpenAI does not have an official standalone app for ChatGPT. Hence, you can use the feature in your browser while login to the official website at www.chat.openai.com/chat.  (AP)
Artificial Intelligence
View all Images
The startup said Tuesday that ChatGPT users can now turn off their chat histories by clicking a toggle switch in their account settings. (REUTERS)

OpenAI is letting people opt to withhold their ChatGPT conversations from use in training the artificial intelligence company's models. The move could be a privacy safeguard for people who sometimes share sensitive information with the popular AI chatbot.

The startup said Tuesday that ChatGPT users can now turn off their chat histories by clicking a toggle switch in their account settings. When people do this, their conversations will no longer be saved in ChatGPT's history sidebar (located on the left side of the webpage), and OpenAI's models won't use that data to improve over time.

OpenAI is aiming to make people feel more comfortable using the chatbot for all kinds of applications. For example, during a demo of the feature on Monday, the company used the example of planning a surprise birthday party.

“We want to move more in this direction where people who are using our products can decide how their data is being used — if it's being used for training or not,” OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati said.

In the months since ChatGPT was launched publicly, millions of people have experimented with it and other bots (such as Bard, created by Alphabet Inc.'s Google). This new wave of AI chatbots is already being harnessed for everything from helping plan vacations to acting as an impromptu therapist, raising questions not just about how these systems can be used but also how the companies process the prompts people type into them. OpenAI said that its software filters out personally identifiable information that comes in from users.

The San Francisco-based startup, which announced the changes in a blog post on Tuesday, will continue to train its models on user data by default. It will still store data (including that from conversations where users have turned off the chat history) for 30 days before deleting it, which it does to spot abusive behavior, the company said.

This month, OpenAI also said it's allowing users to email themselves a downloadable copy of the data they've produced while using ChatGPT, which includes conversations with the chatbot.

The company is planning to roll out a business subscription plan in the coming months that it said will not train on those users' data by default.

