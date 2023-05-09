Home Tech News Shocking! Solar storms played a vital role in the origin of life on Earth, says NASA study

Shocking! Solar storms played a vital role in the origin of life on Earth, says NASA study

A new study by NASA scientists claims that solar storm strikes could have been responsible for kick-starting life on Earth.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 09 2023, 18:05 IST
Solar Storm
Life on Earth could have been formed as a result of dangerous solar storm strikes, a NASA study highlights. (Pixabay)
Solar Storm
Life on Earth could have been formed as a result of dangerous solar storm strikes, a NASA study highlights. (Pixabay)

Solar storms have always been looked at as a destructive force that is capable of damaging our current technology infrastructure. And this is not without reason. Just last year, a powerful solar storm destroyed more than 40 Starlink satellites. And if you go a little further in the past, in 1859, the Carrington event witnessed telegraph services being disrupted and many operators suffering shocks from the wires just because of a powerful solar storm. As such, it is difficult to imagine that without such a monstrous force from the Sun, life on Earth may never have originated. But that is exactly what a study by a group of NASA scientists is claiming.

This study has been published in the life journal and it goes over the role of highly energized solar particles in the formation of amino acids and carboxylic acids in the early days of Earth. “A series of chemical experiments show how solar particles, colliding with gases in Earth's early atmosphere, can form amino acids and carboxylic acids, the basic building blocks of proteins and organic life,” NASA said in a statement.

Solar storms could be behind the origin of life on Earth

The problem statement many scientists have faced in explaining the origin of life on Earth is the moment when inorganic compounds gave rise to organic compounds. Many theories have been used to explain what actually might have happened. These theories include asteroid strikes bringing organic matter from faraway space, strange geological conditions giving rise to organic matter and even aliens coming to Earth. But none have been able to satisfy all the factors and conditions that may have been responsible to sustain organic matter, which eventually leads to life.

“The last 70 years have complicated this interpretation. Scientists now believe ammonia (NH3) and methane (CH4) were far less abundant; instead, Earth's air was filled with carbon dioxide (CO2) and molecular nitrogen (N2), which require more energy to break down. These gases can still yield amino acids, but in greatly reduced quantities. Seeking alternative energy sources, some scientists pointed to shockwaves from incoming meteors. Others cited solar ultraviolet radiation,” said NASA.

Vladimir Airapetian, an astrophysicist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and coauthor of the new paper found a different solution — solar storms. As per the study, in the early days, with a young Sun, the rate of solar activity would be much higher than at present. Which would mean more solar storms, at a higher intensity were common.

In 2016, Airapetian published a study suggesting that during Earth's first 100 million years, the Sun was about 30% dimmer. But solar “superflares” – powerful eruptions we only see once every 100 years or so today – would have erupted once every 3-10 days. These superflares launch near-light speed particles that would regularly collide with our atmosphere, kickstarting chemical reactions.

The heat could have created the right condition for inorganic compounds such as methane to come together and form some of the most basic organic compounds. While more study in this field is necessary, this can be a consistent theory in explaining not only the origin of life but also the reason why it was sustained on Earth.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 May, 18:05 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google Pixel
Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
    Google Pixel
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets