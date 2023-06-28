Home Tech News Skyscraper-sized asteroid to buzz Earth! Clocked at 42512 kmph by NASA

Skyscraper-sized asteroid to buzz Earth! Clocked at 42512 kmph by NASA

This Apollo group asteroid will pass Earth at a very close distance today! Know details such as its speed, distance, and size, as per NASA.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 28 2023, 11:35 IST
5 huge Asteroids approaching Earth, NASA warns
Asteroid 2023 MU2- The asteroid will make closest to the earth on 25th June, According to NASA, the asteroid is 16 feet wide. The asteroid is moving at a speed of 16266 kilometers per hour and it will get as close as 135,000 miles to Earth.
1/5 Asteroid 2023 MU2- The asteroid will make closest to the earth on 25th June, According to NASA, the asteroid is 16 feet wide. The asteroid is moving at a speed of 16266 kilometers per hour and it will get as close as 135,000 miles to Earth. (NASA)
image caption
2/5 Asteroid 2023 MF1- This is a 120 feet wide asteroid, it will make its closest approach to Earth on 25th June. The asteroid is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 63986 kilometers per hour and will pass the Earth at a distance of 1,200,000 miles. (NASA)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2023 MD- This asteroid is 90 Feet wide and it will be the closest to the Earth on 25th June. It is traveling towards the Earth at a speed of 14825 kilometers per hour. It will come as close as 1,660,000 miles. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2023 ME1-  The close approach of Asteroid 2023 ME1, a celestial body comparable in size to an airplane that is 88 feet wide, is set to occur on June 26. Racing towards Earth at an impressive velocity of 43685 kilometers per hour, this asteroid will narrowly miss our planet, passing by at a distance of 3.03 million miles. (NASA)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2023 MS2- On June 27th, the asteroid will come closest to Earth, as stated by NASA. Its width is reported to be 120 feet, and it is currently moving at a speed of 39770 kilometers per hour and will pass the Earth at a distance of 2,360,000 miles. (NASA)
Asteroid 2013 WV44
View all Images
Asteroid 2013 WV44 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. (NASA CNEOS)

Asteroids are considered ancient debris left over from the early formation of the solar system about 4.6 billion years ago. Despite existing in abundance in space, only a handful of spacecraft have ever interacted with these space rocks. One of the close interactions took place last year as NASA's DART Test resulted in the successful diversion of asteroid Dimorphos from its path. But efforts to study asteroids are not new. Back in 2017, NASA launched the Dawn spacecraft which orbited Vesta, one of the largest asteroids in the asteroid belt with a diameter of about 525 kilometers. It arrived in 2011 and orbited the asteroid for over a year before leaving to explore dwarf planet Ceres.

While it has not been close studied yet, NASA has tracked an asteroid that is expected to make its closest approach to Earth today.

Asteroid 2013 WV44 details

NASA has an organization in place called Planetary Defense Coordination Office, which is responsible for monitoring the skies and keeping a watch on various Near-Earth Objects (NEOs). It has issued a warning against an asteroid designated as Asteroid 2013 WV44. This Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA) is expected to make its closest approach to Earth today, June 28. Whilst this asteroid will come very close to the planet, it is not expected to impact the surface. According to NASA, Asteroid 2013 WV44 will pass by Earth at a distance of around 3.4 million kilometers.

What's concerning about this space rock is its mammoth size. With a width of almost 300 feet, Asteroid 2013 EV44 is nearly as big as a skyscraper! It is already on its way towards the planet, travelling at a blistering speed of 42512 kilometers per hour.

Furthermore, it belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

First Published Date: 28 Jun, 10:44 IST
