Snapdragon 8 Elite with Oryon CPU launched: Everything you need to know

After a year of wait, Qualcomm finally announced the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset which is now known as the Snapdragon 8 Elite. With a new powerful smartphone chip, the company promises improved performance and efficiency over its predecessor. Therefore, the upcoming flagship smartphone may offer unmatched and top-notch performance with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite. Additionally, it is the first Snapdragon chipset with a custom Oryon CPU, allowing improved computing, AI and ML efficiency, and more. Know more about how the new flagship chipset could change the smartphone industry.

About the Snapdragon 8 Elite

The Snapdragon 8 Elite is built on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's 3-nanometer process which claims to offer up to 44% boost to CPU performance and a 45% boost to power efficiency in comparison to last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Based on the revealed data, the new flagship processor runs two performance cores at 4.32 GHz and 6x performance units at up to 3.53 GHz. It also sports a 24MB L2 cache for faster data retrieval.

Qualcomm has also redesigned its Adreno GPU which claims to provide 40% faster performance, 40% power savings, and 35% faster ray tracing performance. This major upgrade will allow smartphone users to efficiently run graphic-intensive games for up to 2.5 hours. It also features Unreal Engine 5.3 and a Nanite virtualized geometry system.

Now, in terms of AI support, the Snapdragon 8 Elite features a new Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU) which will allow the device to run AI-related tasks 45% faster. The company is also bringing on-device multimodal Gen AI support allowing the chipset to run up to 70 tokens of Small Language Models.

Upcoming smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Elite

During the Snapdragon Summit 2024, several smartphone brands announced the integration of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip into their upcoming flagship smartphones. Therefore, the new powerful chip will be introduced with OnePlus 13, Realme GT7 Pro, iQOO 13, Xiaomi 15 series, and Honor Magic 7 series. It is also expected that next year's Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

