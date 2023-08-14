Solar Eclipse 2023: Know When and where you can watch this rare phenomenon

Have you ever witnessed a ring of fire in the sky? It happens because of the solar eclipse. A solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, the Moon, and Earth line up, either fully or partially. Depending on how they align, eclipses provide a unique, exciting view of either the Sun or the Moon. According to NASA, "A solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth that either fully or partially blocks the Sun's light in some areas,"

Solar eclipse date

On October 14, 2023, an annular solar eclipse will be visible in eight US states. It's the first time this celestial event will be seen in North America. While North, Central, and South America will witness a partial solar eclipse lasting about three hours, a distinct ring shape will only be visible along a narrow path for a brief period.

Unlike a total solar eclipse that's set to occur on April 8, 2024, an annular eclipse offers a unique experience. According to a report by live science Jayne Aubele from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science, “During an annular eclipse, you won't experience darkness, cooler temperatures, or the eerie "black hole sun" effect. However, you will witness the remarkable sight of the "ring of fire."

During this eclipse, the moon will cover up to 91% of the sun's surface, but it won't completely obscure it. That is why, everyone observing the event will need to wear solar eclipse glasses at all stages to ensure there is no eye damage.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun while being slightly farther from Earth due to its elliptical orbit. The path of annularity begins in Oregon in the US, and then extends across Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil.

To witness the "ring of fire," which can last between 4 minutes 29 seconds and 4 minutes 52 seconds in the U.S., you must be within the 125 to 137-mile-wide "path of annularity." The longest "ring of fire" display will be visible from Padre Island on the Texas coast.

Those who will be unable to witness the "'ring of fire"' can watch it on various live-streaming platforms. San Francisco's Exploratorium and www.timeanddate.com, both of these platforms have confirmed to broadcast the live annular solar Eclipse.