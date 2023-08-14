Home Tech News Solar Eclipse 2023: Know When and where you can watch this rare phenomenon

Solar Eclipse 2023: Know When and where you can watch this rare phenomenon

During this eclipse, the moon will cover up to 91% of the sun's surface, but it won't completely obscure it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 14 2023, 16:06 IST
Solar Eclipse
An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun while being slightly farther from Earth due to its elliptical orbit. (Pixabay)
Solar Eclipse
An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun while being slightly farther from Earth due to its elliptical orbit. (Pixabay)

Have you ever witnessed a ring of fire in the sky? It happens because of the solar eclipse. A solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, the Moon, and Earth line up, either fully or partially. Depending on how they align, eclipses provide a unique, exciting view of either the Sun or the Moon. According to NASA, "A solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth that either fully or partially blocks the Sun's light in some areas,"

Solar eclipse date

On October 14, 2023, an annular solar eclipse will be visible in eight US states. It's the first time this celestial event will be seen in North America. While North, Central, and South America will witness a partial solar eclipse lasting about three hours, a distinct ring shape will only be visible along a narrow path for a brief period.

Unlike a total solar eclipse that's set to occur on April 8, 2024, an annular eclipse offers a unique experience. According to a report by live science Jayne Aubele from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science, “During an annular eclipse, you won't experience darkness, cooler temperatures, or the eerie "black hole sun" effect. However, you will witness the remarkable sight of the "ring of fire."

During this eclipse, the moon will cover up to 91% of the sun's surface, but it won't completely obscure it. That is why, everyone observing the event will need to wear solar eclipse glasses at all stages to ensure there is no eye damage.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun while being slightly farther from Earth due to its elliptical orbit. The path of annularity begins in Oregon in the US, and then extends across Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil.

To witness the "ring of fire," which can last between 4 minutes 29 seconds and 4 minutes 52 seconds in the U.S., you must be within the 125 to 137-mile-wide "path of annularity." The longest "ring of fire" display will be visible from Padre Island on the Texas coast.

Those who will be unable to witness the "'ring of fire"' can watch it on various live-streaming platforms. San Francisco's Exploratorium and www.timeanddate.com, both of these platforms have confirmed to broadcast the live annular solar Eclipse.

 

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 15:54 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Aircraft-sized asteroid set for Earth approach today! NASA reveals details
14 August 2023
Asteroid 2023 PQ, along with 3 other asteroids, approaching Earth today, NASA reveals
14 August 2023
Solar flare danger! Earth-facing sunspot could unleash M-class flares
14 August 2023
In pics: Check out the mesmerising Perseid Meteor Shower at its awesome best
13 August 2023
NASA's New Horizons, Hubble Space Telescope to observe Uranus and Neptune, send invite to amateur astronomers
12 August 2023
Hubble Space Telescope captures NGC 6684; Check how it looks like
12 August 2023
Parker Solar Probe all set for Venus flyby; breaks speed record
12 August 2023
Inside a solar storm inferno: NASA's Stereo-A spacecraft to "feel" a solar eruption
12 August 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle
BGMI
BGMI Independence Day event: New update, dragon ball collab, and exciting in-game rewards
COD
Modern Warfare 3 campaign likely to feature impactful character deaths
Battlegrounds Mobile India
BGMI A1 royale pass is coming soon; Know the exciting rewards you can win
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets