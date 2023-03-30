Home Tech News Terrifying X-class solar flare hits Earth! Sparks radio blackouts

Terrifying X-class solar flare hits Earth! Sparks radio blackouts

A dangerous solar flare hit Earth just a few days ago with disastrous consequences as it resulted in a radio blackout.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 30 2023, 16:07 IST
Do all solar activities like solar storms, CME, impact Earth? This is what NASA says
Solar flare
1/5 Sun is a source of energy and a lot of activities keep on happening on the fireball. But can Earth be impacted by solar activities? Before we tell you that, it is important to know what solar activity is? According to NASA, solar flares, coronal mass ejections, high-speed solar wind, and solar energetic particles are all forms of solar activity. All solar activity is driven by the solar magnetic field. (NASA)
Solar flare
2/5 Solar flares impact Earth only when they occur on the side of the sun facing Earth. Because flares are made of photons, they travel out directly from the flare site, so if we can see the flare, we can be impacted by it. (Pixabay)
Solar Flare
3/5 Coronal mass ejections, also called CMEs, are large clouds of plasma and magnetic field that erupt from the sun. These clouds can erupt in any direction, and then continue on in that direction, plowing right through the solar wind. Only when the cloud is aimed at Earth will the CME hit Earth and therefore cause impacts. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 High-speed solar wind streams come from areas on the sun known as coronal holes. These holes can form anywhere on the sun and usually, only when they are closer to the solar equator, do the winds they produce impact Earth. (NASA)
image caption
5/5 Solar energetic particles are high-energy charged particles, primarily thought to be released by shocks formed at the front of coronal mass ejections and solar flares. When a CME cloud plows through the solar wind, high velocity solar energetic particles can be produced and because they are charged, they must follow the magnetic field lines that pervade the space between the Sun and the Earth. Therefore, only the charged particles that follow magnetic field lines that intersect the Earth will result in impacts. (NASA)
solar flare
View all Images
An X-class solar flare hit Earth just days ago. (NASA/SDO)

Sun's activity has been rising in the past few months as we head further towards the peak of Solar Cycle 25. Although Solar Max isn't expected until 2024 or 2025, it has already resulted in dangerous solar activity such as solar flares, CME eruptions and solar storms hitting Earth, which have caused an impact. Just days ago, as many as 9 sunspot groups had been observed on the Earth-facing side of the Sun. One of them was sunspot AR3256 which was initially deemed to be stable, but it suddenly erupted.

Solar flare impact

According to NASA, the Sun emitted a strong solar flare, peaking at 10:33 p.m. ET on March 28, 2023. It was classified as an X1.2 flare. Solar flares are rated on the basis of their intensity with the most intense being an X-class solar flare, while the number provides more information about its strength. As soon as the solar flare hit Earth, it caused HF radio blackouts over southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Solar flares impact Earth only when they occur on the side of the sun facing Earth. Because flares are made of photons, they travel out directly from the flare site, so if we can see the flare, we can be impacted by it, according to NASA. The X-class solar flare was captured erupting as a bright flash on the bottom right of the Sun by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory.

The role of the NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory

The NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) carries a full suite of instruments to observe the Sun and has been doing so since 2010. It uses three very crucial instruments to collect data from various solar activities.

They include Helio seismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI) which takes high-resolution measurements of the longitudinal and vector magnetic field over the entire visible solar disk, Extreme Ultraviolet Variability Experiment (EVE) which measures the Sun's extreme ultraviolet irradiance and Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA) which provides continuous full-disk observations of the solar chromosphere and corona in seven extreme ultraviolet (EUV) channels.

First Published Date: 30 Mar, 15:47 IST
