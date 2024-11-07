This decades-old Windows app is getting supercharged with AI power

We're all familiar with how old Windows Notepad is. First launched back in 1983, this app has been around for decades, widely used for note-taking, text editing, and a myriad of other tasks. Over the years, Notepad has received its share of updates, including tweaks to the interface to align with the modern Windows design language. However, it's never got modern features—until now. Notepad is now being supercharged with AI, a natural step given Microsoft's big push towards AI.

This latest update, version 11.2410.15.0, introduces Microsoft's generative AI to the app, allowing users to rewrite content directly within Notepad. This includes rewriting text, adjusting tone, and modifying length according to personal preferences for refined text.

Also read

So, How Does The Rewrite Feature Inside Notepad Work?

According to Microsoft, you can simply select the text you'd like to rewrite, right-click, and choose the ‘Rewrite' option. You can also select ‘Rewrite' from the menu bar or use the keyboard shortcut CTRL + L. Notepad will then generate three variations of your rewritten text for you to choose from, with an option to further refine the output. If none of the versions fit, you can click ‘Retry' to generate more options.

Microsoft is using OpenAI's GPT model in the background to power Notepad with this AI tool.

Rewrite In Notepad: Availability

Currently, the ‘Rewrite in Notepad' feature is in preview on Windows 11, available in the US, UK, France, Canada, Italy, and Germany. To use it, you'll need to sign in with your Microsoft account. Microsoft has introduced a credits system for AI usage: users in supported regions will start with 50 credits. Microsoft 365 subscribers in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand, as well as Copilot Pro subscribers, can also use these AI credits to rewrite content in Notepad.

Microsoft 365 Personal and Family members receive 60 AI credits per month, while Copilot Pro subscribers get unlimited. Usage can be tracked in the profile menu, and credits for Microsoft 365 are replenished monthly. If users run out of credits mid-month, they can purchase additional credits by subscribing to Copilot Pro.

