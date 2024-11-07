Latest Tech News Wearables Wearables News Future Apple Watch bands could boost health tracking with blood pressure, respiration monitoring: New patent

A new Apple patent has revealed that future Apple Watch models might come with bands that enable blood pressure and respiration rate measurement.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Nov 07 2024, 10:42 IST
Apple Watch bands could get a major revamp in the future. (AFP)

The Apple Watch isn't merely a smartwatch—it's a lifestyle device. People buy it not only for seamless communication but, more importantly, for its fitness-focused features. It allows users to monitor workouts, track sleep, and even measure blood oxygen levels (not available in the US anymore). And, of course, you can take an ECG directly from your wrist.

Now, it seems Apple isn't stopping there; they're continuously building fitness and health features into the Watch. According to a new Apple patent spotted by Patently Apple, future Apple Watch models might come with bands that enable blood pressure and respiration rate measurement.

Also read
Here's What The Patent Reveals 

Patent number 12133743, titled “Fabric-based Items with Stretchable Bands,” filed by Apple, details how sensors could be integrated into fabric-based bands for the Apple Watch. These bands could potentially measure blood pressure and even perform ECG readings. 

Another innovation Apple may introduce in these smart bands is wireless charging, perhaps even without needing a physical connection. The patent further states that the band could be crafted from a ring-shaped strip of stretchable fabric, designed to fit comfortably around the wearer's wrist. It might also include wireless communication technology, enabling unique functions in combination with your iPhone, adding oomph to the already great Apple ecosystem.

This Tech Isn't Limited To Smartwatches 

Interestingly, this technology might extend beyond just smartwatches. The patent suggests it could be incorporated into a range of wearable items, including headbands, elastic fabric hats, undergarments, shirts, pants, athletic attire, armbands, and gloves.

While it remains to be seen when—or if—Apple will bring this patent to life, the concept is undoubtedly exciting and will surely generate significant interest whenever Apple introduces this futuristic technology to the public.

First Published Date: 07 Nov, 10:42 IST
