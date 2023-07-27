Home Tech News Venus on Earth? The sunniest spot on our planet is in Chile

Venus on Earth? The sunniest spot on our planet is in Chile

Yes, Venus-like hellish conditions are there on Earth, say scientists and it is in this place in Chile.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 27 2023, 10:19 IST
Spectacular NASA Astronomy Pictures of the Week: Eagle Nebula, Dark Sunspots and more
NASA Eagle Nebula
1/5 The mesmerizing Eagle Nebula (May 15) - This is a snapshot of M16, also known as the Eagle Nebula which spans about 20 light-years across. The nebula, discovered in 1745 by the Swiss astronomer Jean-Philippe Loys de Chéseaux, is located 7,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Serpens, according to NASA. (NASA/Gianni Lacroce)
Sun
2/5 Sun’s Corona visible during solar eclipse (May 16) - Sun’s Corona was shot during a total solar eclipse. Temperatures in the Sun’s Corona can reach up to 2 million degrees and it is also the region where solar wind originates, according to NASA. While the hottest part of the Sun is its core, one of its most puzzling features is its Corona which extends more than 1 million kilometers from its surface. (NASA/Reinhold Wittich)
Sunspots
3/5 Sun’s Dark Sunspots (May 17) - Sunspots on the surface of the Sun in the active region AR 3297 were captured in this image. According to NASA, Sunspots are dark areas on the solar surface that contain strong magnetic fields that are constantly shifting and can form and dissipate over periods of days or weeks. They occur when strong magnetic fields emerge through the solar surface and allow the area to cool slightly. (NASA/Mark Johnston)
WR134 Ring Nebula
4/5 Breathtaking WR134 Ring Nebula (May 18) -  It is a breathtaking snapshot of the WR134 Ring Nebula, located about 6000 light-years from Earth towards the constellation Cygnus. At the center of the Nebula is the Wolf Rayet star WR 134 named after French astronomers Charles Wolf and Georges Rayet. (NASA/Craig Stocks)
NASA M63 Curly Spiral Galaxy
5/5 Snapshot of M63 Curly Spiral Galaxy (May 19) - The celestial object captured in this image is the M63 Curly Spiral Galaxy which is located about 30 million light-years away towards the constellation Canes Venatici. Also known as NGC 5055, this spiral galaxy spans almost 100,000 light-years. Spiral Galaxies like M63 are disks of stars, gas, and dust that have bright bulges in their centers made up primarily of older and dimmer stars. (NASA/Sophie Paulin/Jens Unger/Jakob Sahner)
sunniest spot on Earth
View all Images
Chile's Sun-drenched desert is the sunniest spot on Earth and in one respect, it is much like Venus. (REUTERS)

Venus is a planet known for its un-Earthly temperatures. NASA says surface temperatures on Venus are about 900 degrees Fahrenheit (475 degrees Celsius). However, on planet Earth, there is a sun-soaked hellish place on our planet too and it is nestled in the heart of Chile and it is as sunny as the surface of Venus. But it is not the temperature that makes it so, it is the radiation hazard.

Scientists have recently disclosed that a desert in the vicinity of the Andes Mountains officially holds the title of the sunniest place on Earth. Situated in the Atacama Desert in northern Chile, the Chajnantor Plateau, standing tall at over 15,700 feet (4,800 meters) above sea level, boasts unparalleled levels of sunlight due to its remarkably cloudless conditions, according to a Washington Post report.

A Glimpse into Venus-like Radiance

The intensity of sunlight on the Chajnantor Plateau is so potent that being there is akin to experiencing the solar radiance found on the planet Venus. This astonishing revelation stems from an analysis conducted by researchers from the University of Santiago, who examined the region's climate and weather patterns.

Atacama Desert, Chile

The Atacama Desert, with its exceptionally arid and rainless conditions, experiences minimal cloud cover. Consequently, the Chajnantor Plain receives an abundance of sunlight.

During the summer months, average temperatures hover slightly above 39.2°F (4°C) due to the adjacent Pacific Ocean receiving frigid water currents from Antarctica. This mitigates the desert heat, making it a relatively chilly desert by day, despite its immense sunlight. However, this desert location is not an ideal spot for leisurely sunbathing.

An Extreme Solar Experience

In such extreme conditions, conventional sunscreens like Factor 20 prove inadequate to protect against sunburn. The sun's intensity at this location is unparalleled anywhere else on Earth, making it a unique and extraordinary scientific discovery.

Raul Cordero, a study author, remarked on the findings, stating, 'The radiation you would be receiving in summer if you were standing on Venus is comparable to what you experience at this particular location.'

To gather data, scientists utilized a five-year dataset collected at an observatory situated on the northwestern edge of the Chajnantor Plateau, approximately 17,700 feet (5,418 meters) above sea level. This data confirmed that the plateau not only possesses the highest level of horizontal shortwave radiation on the planet but also displays various other intriguing features.

One such phenomenon, known as 'forward scattering,' was observed among nearby clouds. This phenomenon often leads to intense bursts of sunlight, further enhancing the already sun-drenched landscape. In contrast to other places on Earth, where clouds tend to be dense enough to obstruct a significant portion of sunlight from reaching the ground, the Chajnantor Plain basks in a continuous stream of dazzling sunshine.

As this discovery sheds light on the extreme nature of the Chajnantor Plateau's climate, it stands as a testament to the astonishing diversity of Earth's landscapes and weather patterns. Though it might not be the ideal place for sunbathing, it certainly offers scientists a unique opportunity to study the solar phenomena that occur in such an exceptional environment.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jul, 10:19 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

NASA telescopes track 170-foot asteroid charging towards Earth for a close approach
27 July 2023
Lockheed Martin Selected to Develop Nuclear Propelled Spacecraft
27 July 2023
NASA lab hopes to find life's building blocks in asteroid sample
27 July 2023
This black hole is spewing powerful jet of energy towards Earth
26 July 2023
58-ft asteroid hurtling towards Earth, clocked speeding at a whopping 41100 kmph by NASA
26 July 2023
400 Earth-mass rogue planets in the Milky Way Galaxy? NASA explains
26 July 2023
NASA power outage temporarily halts contact with space station
26 July 2023
In a first, James Webb Space Telescope discovers water near rocky worlds
25 July 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets