    Home Tech News Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork

    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork

    The current crop of free-to-use AI tools for making your own artwork with just a few words of English.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 19 2023, 15:04 IST
    AI
    Here are some free AI artwork generation tools you can use for free. (Bloomberg)
    AI
    Here are some free AI artwork generation tools you can use for free. (Bloomberg)

    If you have ever wanted to try your hands at painting but lacked the skills with the brush and paint, AI is here to help. AI tools have been on a rise recently, being able to do almost anything you'd want. Be it writing as essay or having a deep conversation on life, or just creating an artwork in any style you'd want, AI tools can do that easily. But a lot of the popular ones that are good at their job are paid or have limits. Thankfully, there's a bunch of tools that are free to use.

    Hence, we have selected a bunch of AI tools that let you go wild with your imaginations and create awesome artworks. Some of these even work without you needing to create an account with them, whereas some are great in their free models. And all you need to do is describe with words what you visualise in your mind and the AI tool will try to create something based on the stuff that's available on the internet.

    Top free AI tools to create your own tools

    DALL·E 2

    DALL·E 2 is currently one of the best AI tools you can use to create an artwork. Developed by the same people who are responsible for ChatGPT, you can ask it to create a painting in any art style, describing whatever you want to and then hit the “Generate” button. You will get a variety of results and choose the one that's right for you. The artwork is free to download and use. Every account initially gets 50 free credits in the first month followed by 15 free credits per month to try their hands at creating something new. Alternatively, you can ask it to make edits to an existing image.

    Stable Diffusion

    Stable Diffusion is another AI based art creation tool that doesn't require you to sign up. Plus, unlike Dall.E 2, there's no limit to your creations. The tool is completely free to use and the results are rather impressive. The developers say that they don't collect any personal information or data for the same. The downside to this free tool is that the server load times could be long and you may need to wait for the processing.

    Mage.space

    The Mage.space is also free to use and work without creating any account. However, this one is suited more for artsy creation rather than photorealistic is another free option worth considering. You can generate an artwork one at a time and if you create an account, you have a few more tools at your disposal.

    First Published Date: 19 Jan, 15:04 IST
