    Workday Announces Job Cuts Affecting 3% of Global Workforce

    Workday Announces Job Cuts Affecting 3% of Global Workforce

    Workday Inc., a maker of software for business tasks such as human resources, said it was eliminating 3% of its global workforce in response to a “challenging” global economic environment.
    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Jan 31 2023, 19:29 IST
    Facebook
    1/7 According to Bloomberg, Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, will soon scrap its social media fact checking tool called CrowdTangle. The tool is used to keep misinformation in check by researchers and analysts but reports suggest that Meta has been reducing the support for the product over the days. The company has not revealed its eventual plans with the tool. (Dado Ruvic/REUTERS)
    Netflix
    2/7 In a fresh round of layoffs, Netflix has fired 300 employees across different departments, according to a report by Variety. The majority of the employees losing their jobs were based in the US. This layoff comes shortly after Netflix fired 150 employees in May. A spokesperson stated that the job cuts were done to bring down the cost to the slower revenue rate. (REUTERS)
    Google has revealed that an Italian company's hacking tools.
    3/7 Google has revealed in a report that an Italian company's hacking tools were used to spy on Apple and Android smartphones in Italy and Kazakhstan. According to the report, Milan-based RCS Lab developed tools to spy on private messages and contacts of the targeted devices. Google added that it had taken steps to protect users of its Android operating system and alerted them about the spyware. (Reuters)
    Facebook
    4/7 A massive phishing scam, which was ongoing for a year, came to the surface after PIXM, an anti-phishing browser extension, exposed it. According to the report, a large number of malicious websites were masquerading as Facebook login pages and stealing the account information of victims and each such website had millions of visits. To make the websites look real, the scammers also added the victim’s name to the URL. (REUTERS)
    Microsoft Bing
    5/7 According to TechCrunch, a Reddit post recently surfaced which highlighted that Microsoft was giving out Minecoins, a native currency of the popular sandbox-style game Minecraft, in order to sway Google Search and Google Chrome users to its rival platform. According to the post, Bing offered the gamers 330 Minecoins for searching with Microsoft Bing on the Edge browser for five days. (Hindustan Times)
    Apple Watch
    6/7 Apple Watch has played a crucial role in saving the life of a woman swimmer who got trapped between rocks in the Columbia river. Stuck in the chilly river, she used the SOS feature of the Apple Watch to contact emergency services. The authorities were able to save the woman before hypothermia could set in due to her fast response time in sending the alert. (Reuters)
    image caption
    7/7 As a part of Instagram’s latest initiative of performing age verification, it is testing two new tools. The first is via video selfies through which the social media platform will run algorithms in collaboration with Yoti to verify the age. The other method will require three people over the age of 18 to confirm that the user’s age matches with what they have responded with. (Unsplash)
    Workday Inc to layoff 3% of its workforce. (Wikimedia Commons)

    Workday Inc., a maker of software for business tasks such as human resources, said it was eliminating 3% of its global workforce in response to a “challenging” global economic environment.

    The company had about 17,000 employees as of July, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

    “We have decided to restructure and realign some teams across Workday, leading to the difficult decision to eliminate roles,” the company said in an email to staff, adding that the majority of cuts would be “happening in our Product & Technology organization.”

    It said employees would be notified by the end of the day, with US employees receiving three months of pay and two additional weeks of pay for each year of service, among other benefits. Non-US workers would be offered “similar packages” based on local policy.

    “These moves are not the result of over-hiring,” the company said. “Based on what we know today, we have no plans to take similar actions of this size in the foreseeable future.”

    Workday in December named Carl Eschenbach, a board member, partner at Sequoia Capital and veteran industry executive, as co-Chief Executive Officer with co-founder and co-CEO Aneel Bhusri. At the time, the software company affirmed its forecast for the current quarter and its preliminary outlook for fiscal 2024. Revenue growth has remained steady at 19% to 22% the past three years, although analysts estimate, on average, that sales will increase 17% to $7.26 billion in fiscal 2024 beginning in February.

    The announcement comes as the tech industry is wiping out jobs at the fastest pace in at least two decades. In November, the most recent month for which data is available, the sector announced 52,771 cuts, for a total of 80,978 over the course of the year, according to consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. It was the highest monthly total for the industry since the firm started keeping data in 2000.

    Those reductions were followed by Amazon. com Inc.'s decision early in January that it would let 18,000 employees go, Salesforce Inc.'s announcement that it would cut its workforce by 10% or about 8,000 employees, Microsoft Corp.'s move in mid-January to slash 10,000 jobs this year and Google parent Alphabet Inc.'s statement that it would eliminate 12,000 positions.

    Read more: Google's Pichai Tells Staff Cuts Avoided ‘Much Worse' Issues

    Workday shares dropped 39% last year amid a broad decline in the enterprise software industry, but had gained 5.5% through Monday's close.

    First Published Date: 31 Jan, 19:29 IST

    First Published Date: 31 Jan, 19:29 IST
