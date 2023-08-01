Home Tech News XAT exam registration begins online! Check 5 best apps to crack it

XAT exam registration begins online! Check 5 best apps to crack it

Xavier Aptitude Test is the test for admission to MBA/PGDM programs in XLRI and other top MBA colleges in India.

By: HT TECH
Aug 01 2023
XAT 2024
The XAT exam will be held on January 7, 2024. (Pexels)

If you are planning to pursue MBA, then XAT can be a good option. The XAT exam registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 has commenced. The XAT exam is planned to take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024. 

Aspiring candidates can complete their registration online at http://www.xatonline.in. The test aims to empower candidates with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in their management careers. With more than 160+ XAMI and XAT associate colleges accepting XAT scores, there are numerous diverse opportunities for candidates.

Xavier Aptitude Test is the admission test for admission to MBA/PGDM programs in XLRI and other top MBA colleges like XIMB, IMT Ghaziabad, IMI New Delhi, LBSIM Delhi, TAPMI Manipal, and 160 other top MBA colleges in India.

The registration fee for XAT 2024 is 2100, and those applying for XLRI programmes must pay an additional fee of 200.

XAT 2024 is scheduled to be conducted across 80 cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, and others.

Since the number MBA candidates is seeing steep rise lately, the competition has increased and it take a lot of effort and strategic preparation to clear XAT exam. If you want to prepare from the comfort of your home, there are various apps that can help, some of them are listed below:

Apps to prepare for XAT

Cracku: It is a comprehensive test preparation app for excelling in MBA entrance & other competitive exams. This app offer excellent courses for MBA exams CAT, XAT, IIFT, MAT, NMAT, SNAP, TISSNET, CMAT and more. It is a free app and provides XAT Daily Targets, previous years solved question papers with detailed solutions in exam format and Reasoning Puzzles and Quizzes.

BYJU'S: This app offers comprehensive XAT preparation modules, video lectures, and practice tests to help you improve your skills in quantitative aptitude, verbal ability, data interpretation, and logical reasoning.

Unacademy: It provides a wide range of XAT exam preparation courses, live classes, and practice tests conducted by experienced educators.

TIME4CAT: This app by Triumphant Institute of Management Education (TIME) offers CAT, XAT, and other MBA exam -specific test series and study material for exam preparation.

Testbook: This app provides XAT mock tests, quizzes, and study notes to help you practice and revise effectively.

01 Aug
