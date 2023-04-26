 Tecno Camon 20 Premier Price in India (26, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Tecno Camon 20 Premier

Tecno Camon 20 Premier is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 21,990 in India with 108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Cortex A55) Processor, 4750 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Camon 20 Premier from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Camon 20 Premier now with free delivery.
Last updated: 26 April 2023
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37578/heroimage/150550-v1-tecno-camon-20-premier-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37578/images/Design/150550-v1-tecno-camon-20-premier-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37578/images/Design/150550-v1-tecno-camon-20-premier-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
Key Specs
₹21,990 (speculated)
256 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Cortex A55)
108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP
32 MP
4750 mAh
Android v12
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours
Tecno Phones Prices in India

Tecno mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,799. HT Tech has 94 Tecno mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP
  • 32 MP
  • 4750 mAh
Battery
  • 4750 mAh
  • No
  • Yes, Fast
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Yes, Quad LED Flash
  • Yes
  • 32 MP, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • Single
Display
  • 20:9
  • 393 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • Camon 20 Premier
  • Android v12
  • Tecno
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • June 21, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Cortex A55)
  • 6 nm
  • Mali-G77 MC9
  • MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893
  • 8 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 108MP + 13MP + 5MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • No
  • 256 GB
