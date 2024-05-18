Tecno Camon 30 5g 512gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

The price for the Tecno Camon 30 5G 512GB in India is Rs. 26,999. This is the Tecno Camon 30 5G 512GB base model with 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Uyuni Salt white and Iceland Basaltic Dark. The status of Tecno Camon 30 5G 512GB is Out of Stock. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.