Tecno Camon 30 5g 512gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

This product is currently not available on Amazon

Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Tecno Camon 30 5G 512GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 26,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 24GB (12+12GB) LPDDR4x RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Camon 30 5G 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Camon 30 5G 512GB now with free delivery.

Tecno Camon 30 5G 512GB Tecno Camon 30 5G 512GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 26,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 24GB (12+12GB) LPDDR4x RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Camon 30 5G 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Camon 30 5G 512GB now with free delivery.

Tecno Camon 30 5G 512GB Variants & Price

The price for the Tecno Camon 30 5G 512GB in India is Rs. 26,999. This is the Tecno Camon 30 5G 512GB base model with 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Uyuni Salt white and Iceland Basaltic Dark. The status of Tecno Camon 30 5G 512GB is Out of Stock. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check