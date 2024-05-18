 Tecno Camon 30 5g 512gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 18 May 2024

Tecno Camon 30 5G 512GB

Tecno Camon 30 5G 512GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 26,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 24GB (12+12GB) LPDDR4x RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Camon 30 5G 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Camon 30 5G 512GB now with free delivery.
Uyuni Salt White Iceland Basaltic Dark
512 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Tecno Camon 30 5G 512GB Variants & Price

The price for the Tecno Camon 30 5G 512GB in India is Rs. 26,999.  This is the Tecno Camon 30 5G 512GB base model with 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Uyuni Salt white and Iceland Basaltic Dark. The status of Tecno Camon 30 5G 512GB is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

24GB

Display

6.78 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 2 MP

Tecno Camon 30 5g 512gb Latest Update

Tecno Camon 30 5g 512gb Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 7/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
6
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7020

  • Display

    6.78 inches (17.23 cm)

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Flash, 70W: 50 % in 19 minutes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Weight

    199 grams Below

  • Thickness

    7.83 mm

  • Width

    75.93 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP53

  • Colours

    Uyuni Salt white, Iceland Basaltic Dark

  • Height

    165.37 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    94 %

  • Brightness

    1300 nits

  • Display Type

    LTPS AMOLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    20.3:9

  • Resolution

    1080x2436 px (FHD+)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    87.07 %

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    393 ppi

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.23 cm)

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual-Color LED Flash

  • Launch Date

    May 18, 2024 (Expected)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    HiOS

  • Brand

    Tecno

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED Flash

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.88, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.57" sensor size)2 MP, Depth Camera

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Bokeh portrait video Vlog Mode

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • NFC

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Graphics

    IMG BXM-8-256

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 7020

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    512 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

Web Stories

Last updated date: 15 July 2024
Last updated date: 15 July 2024
