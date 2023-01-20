 Tecno Camon I Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Tecno Mobile Tecno Camon I

    Tecno Camon I

    Tecno Camon I is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 9,450 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3050 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Camon I from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Camon I now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32088/heroimage/124160-v1-tecno-camon-i-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32088/images/Design/124160-v1-tecno-camon-i-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32088/images/Design/124160-v1-tecno-camon-i-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32088/images/Design/124160-v1-tecno-camon-i-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32088/images/Design/124160-v1-tecno-camon-i-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹9,450
    32 GB
    5.65 inches (14.35 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    13 MP
    3050 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹9,450
    32 GB
    5.65 inches (14.35 cm)
    13 MP
    3050 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 9,774 M.R.P. ₹17,999
    Buy Now

    Tecno Phones Prices in India

    Tecno mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,799. HT Tech has 86 Tecno mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Tecno mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,799. HT Tech has 86 Tecno mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Tecno Camon I Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 5.65 inches (14.35 cm)
    • 3050 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 3050 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 13 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 7.7 mm
    • 71.1 mm
    • 152.2 mm
    • 172 grams
    • Midnight Black, Champagne Gold, City Blue
    Display
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • Yes
    • IPS LCD
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 76.13 %
    • 18:9
    • 285 ppi
    • 5.65 inches (14.35 cm)
    General
    • No
    • Yes
    • January 29, 2018 (Official)
    • Tecno
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Camon i
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 20.4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Tecno Camon I