 Tecno Camon Isky 2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Tecno Mobile Tecno Camon ISky 2

    Tecno Camon ISky 2

    Tecno Camon ISky 2 is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 8,500 in India with 13 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3050 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Camon ISky 2 from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Camon ISky 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32867/heroimage/129054-v1-tecno-camon-isky-2-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32867/images/Design/129054-v1-tecno-camon-isky-2-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,500
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 0.3 MP
    13 MP
    3050 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹8,500
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    13 MP + 0.3 MP
    3050 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 8,999 M.R.P. ₹9,999
    Buy Now

    Tecno Camon ISky 2 Price in India

    Tecno Camon ISky 2 price in India starts at Rs.8,500. The lowest price of Tecno Camon ISky 2 is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Camon ISky 2 price in India starts at Rs.8,500. The lowest price of Tecno Camon ISky 2 is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Camon Isky 2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 0.3 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 3050 mAh
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 3050 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • CMOS
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • F2.0
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 13 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation
    • F2.0
    • Yes
    • No
    Design
    • Champagne Gold, Midnight Black, Bordeaux Red
    Display
    • 18:9
    • Yes
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • 293 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • September 19, 2018 (Official)
    • Camon iSky 2
    • Tecno
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • PowerVR GE8100
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6739
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Tecno Camon Isky 2