Tecno Phantom 11 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Tecno Phantom 11 Tecno Phantom 11 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 27,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G96 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹27,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.8 inches (17.27 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G96 Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Front Camera 48 MP + 2 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Tecno Phantom 11 Price in India The starting price for the Tecno Phantom 11 in India is Rs. 27,990. This is the Tecno Phantom 11 base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Tecno Phantom 11 in India is Rs. 27,990. This is the Tecno Phantom 11 base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Tecno Phantom 11 (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Tecno Phantom 11 Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5000 mAh

Processor MediaTek Helio G96

Display 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)

Front Camera 48 MP + 2 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Battery Capacity 5000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No Camera Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Camera Setup Dual

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash Yes, Quad LED Flash

Resolution 48 MP, Primary Camera 2 MP Camera Display Screen Size 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 387 ppi

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass v5

Display Type Super AMOLED General Launch Date October 8, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12

Brand Tecno Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

VoLTE Yes

NFC Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance Fabrication 12 nm

Chipset MediaTek Helio G96

Graphics Mali-G57 MC2

CPU Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

RAM 8 GB

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 256 GB

