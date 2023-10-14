 Tecno Phantom 12 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Tecno Phantom 12

Tecno Phantom 12 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 29,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
TecnoPhantom12_Display_6.85inches(17.4cm)
1/1 TecnoPhantom12_Display_6.85inches(17.4cm)
Key Specs
₹29,990 (speculated)
256 GB
6.85 inches (17.4 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 700
64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
48 MP + 8 MP
5100 mAh
Android v12
12 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Tecno Phantom 12 Price in India

The starting price for the Tecno Phantom 12 in India is Rs. 29,990. This is the Tecno Phantom 12 base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The starting price for the Tecno Phantom 12 in India is Rs. 29,990.  This is the Tecno Phantom 12 base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Tecno Phantom 12

(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Tecno Phantom 12 Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-ion
  • 5100 mAh
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, Fast
Camera
  • 48 MP, Primary Camera 8 MP Camera
  • Yes, Quad LED Flash
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Dual
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 384 ppi
  • 120 Hz
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 6.85 inches (17.4 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Fluid AMOLED
General
  • Android v12
  • Tecno
  • October 8, 2023 (Unofficial)
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
Performance
  • MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • 12 GB
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 7 nm
Sensors
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • 256 GB
