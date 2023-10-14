Tecno Phantom 12 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Tecno Phantom 12 Tecno Phantom 12 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 29,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹29,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.85 inches (17.4 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 48 MP + 8 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Tecno Phantom 12 Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.85 inches (17.4 cm)

Front Camera 48 MP + 8 MP

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700

Battery 5100 mAh Battery Type Li-ion

Capacity 5100 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Resolution 48 MP, Primary Camera 8 MP Camera

Flash Yes, Quad LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Camera Setup Dual

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 384 ppi

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass v5

Screen Size 6.85 inches (17.4 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type Fluid AMOLED General Operating System Android v12

Brand Tecno

Launch Date October 8, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

NFC Yes Performance Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700

RAM 12 GB

Graphics Mali-G57 MC2

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Fabrication 7 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 256 GB

