Tecno Spark 20c Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Tecno Spark 20c Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Rear Camera 50 MP + 0.3 MP

Processor MediaTek Helio P35 MT6765

Battery 5000 mAh

Front Camera 8 MP Battery Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 18W Camera Resolution 8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Flash Yes, Dual LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Pixel Density 265 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Display Type IPS LCD

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Refresh Rate 90 Hz General Brand Tecno

Launch Date January 3, 2024 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.0

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance RAM 8 GB

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

Fabrication 12 nm

Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MT6765

Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 128 GB

