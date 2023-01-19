 Tecno Spark 5 Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Tecno Phones Tecno Spark 5 Pro

    Tecno Spark 5 Pro

    Tecno Spark 5 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 10,499 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark 5 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark 5 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34956/heroimage/139009-v5-tecno-spark-5-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34956/images/Design/139009-v5-tecno-spark-5-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34956/images/Design/139009-v5-tecno-spark-5-pro-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34956/images/Design/139009-v5-tecno-spark-5-pro-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34956/images/Design/139009-v5-tecno-spark-5-pro-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹10,499
    64 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹10,499
    64 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 10,999 M.R.P. ₹11,499
    Buy Now

    Tecno Phones Prices in India

    Tecno mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,799. HT Tech has 86 Tecno mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Tecno mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,799. HT Tech has 86 Tecno mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Tecno Spark 5 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • Yes
    • F1.8
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 192 grams
    • 76.3 mm
    • Ice Jadeite, Spark Orange, Seabed Blue
    • 8.7 mm
    • 164.7 mm
    Display
    • 90.2 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 83.69 %
    • 20:9
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 266 ppi
    • 480 nits
    General
    • Yes
    • July 13, 2020 (Official)
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Tecno
    • Spark 5 Pro
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • DTS Sound
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • 12 nm
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • MediaTek Helio A25
    Smart TV Features
    • 16MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Tecno Spark 5 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Tecno Spark 5 Pro in India?

    Tecno Spark 5 Pro price in India at 10,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio A25; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Tecno Spark 5 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Tecno Spark 5 Pro?

    What is the Tecno Spark 5 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Tecno Spark 5 Pro Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Tecno Spark 5 Pro