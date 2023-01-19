 Tecno Spark 6 Air 64gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Spark 6 Air 64GB

    Tecno Spark 6 Air 64GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 8,699 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark 6 Air 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark 6 Air 64GB now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,699
    64 GB
    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
    Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Tecno Spark 6 Air 64GB Price in India

    Tecno Spark 6 Air 64GB price in India starts at Rs.8,699. The lowest price of Tecno Spark 6 Air 64GB is Rs.9,100 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Spark 6 Air 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 6000 mAh
    • 7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 743 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 743 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 6000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Single
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.0
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes
    • F1.8
    Design
    • 174.6 mm
    • 9.3 mm
    • Comet Black, Ocean Blue, Cloud White
    • 79.3 mm
    Display
    • 20.5:9
    • 480 nits
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
    • 256 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1640 pixels
    • 84.17 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • September 23, 2020 (Official)
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Spark 6 Air 64GB
    • Tecno
    • Android Go
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8300
    • 12 nm
    • MediaTek Helio A22
    • Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 64 GB
    Tecno Spark 6 Air 64gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Tecno Spark 6 Air 64Gb in India?

    Tecno Spark 6 Air 64Gb price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio A22; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Tecno Spark 6 Air 64Gb?

    How many colors are available in Tecno Spark 6 Air 64Gb?

    How long does the Tecno Spark 6 Air 64Gb last?

    What is the Tecno Spark 6 Air 64Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Tecno Spark 6 Air 64Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Tecno Spark 6 Air 64gb