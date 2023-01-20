 Tecno Spark 6 Air Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Spark 6 Air

    Tecno Spark 6 Air is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 9,499 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark 6 Air from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark 6 Air now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,499
    32 GB
    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
    Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Tecno Phones Prices in India

    Tecno mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,799. HT Tech has 86 Tecno mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Tecno Spark 6 Air Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 6000 mAh
    • 7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 743 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 743 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 6000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • Yes
    • F1.8
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • 174.6 mm
    • Comet Black, Ocean Blue
    • 9.3 mm
    • 79.3 mm
    Display
    • 20.5:9
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 480 nits
    • 256 ppi
    • 84.17 %
    • 720 x 1640 pixels
    General
    • Yes
    • Tecno
    • Spark 6 Air
    • Android Go
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • August 6, 2020 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • No
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8300
    • 12 nm
    • MediaTek Helio A22
    • 2 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Tecno Spark 6 Air FAQs

    What is the price of the Tecno Spark 6 Air in India?

    Tecno Spark 6 Air price in India at 8,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio A22; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Tecno Spark 6 Air?

    How many colors are available in Tecno Spark 6 Air?

    How long does the Tecno Spark 6 Air last?

    What is the Tecno Spark 6 Air Battery Capacity?

    Is Tecno Spark 6 Air Waterproof?

    Tecno Spark 6 Air