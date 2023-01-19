 Tecno Spark 7 Pro 6gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Spark 7 Pro 6GB RAM

    Tecno Spark 7 Pro 6GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark 7 Pro 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark 7 Pro 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Tecno Spark 7 Pro 6GB RAM Price in India

    Tecno Spark 7 Pro 6GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of Tecno Spark 7 Pro 6GB RAM is Rs.9,999 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Spark 7 Pro 6GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of Tecno Spark 7 Pro 6GB RAM is Rs.9,999 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Spark 7 Pro 6gb Ram Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 816 Hours(2G)
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 816 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • F1.8
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • 164.9 mm
    • 8.8 mm
    • 76.2 mm
    • Alps Blue, Magnetic Black, Neon Dream, Spruce Green
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 89.5 %
    • 20:9
    • 90 Hz
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 266 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 83.7 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Tecno
    • Spark 7 Pro 6GB RAM
    • May 28, 2021 (Official)
    • Android v11
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek Helio G80
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 6 GB
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    Tecno Spark 7 Pro 6gb Ram