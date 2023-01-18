 Tecno Spark 7t 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Spark 7T 128GB

    Tecno Spark 7T 128GB

    Tecno Spark 7T 128GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 48 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark 7T 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark 7T 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    128 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    48 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v11
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    128 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    48 MP
    6000 mAh
    Tecno Spark 7T 128GB Price in India

    Tecno Spark 7T 128GB price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Tecno Spark 7T 128GB is Rs.10,599 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Spark 7t 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 48 MP
    • 6000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • 6000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F1.8
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • Single
    Design
    • Nebula Orange, Magnet Black, Jewel Blue
    • 9.5 mm
    • 164.8 mm
    • 76 mm
    • 205 grams
    Display
    • 269 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 20:9
    • 81.94 %
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 90.34 %
    • 480 nits
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • HiOS
    • Android v11
    • Tecno
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Spark 7T 128GB
    • July 26, 2021 (Official)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek Helio G35
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 128 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Tecno Spark 7t 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Tecno Spark 7T 128Gb in India?

    Tecno Spark 7T 128Gb price in India at 10,599 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G35; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Tecno Spark 7T 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Tecno Spark 7T 128Gb?

    What is the Tecno Spark 7T 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Tecno Spark 7T 128Gb Waterproof?

