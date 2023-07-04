 Tecno Spark 7t Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Tecno Phones Tecno Spark 7T

Tecno Spark 7T

Tecno Spark 7T is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with 48 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark 7T from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark 7T now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
TecnoSpark7T_Display_6.52inches(16.56cm)
TecnoSpark7T_FrontCamera_8MP
TecnoSpark7T_Ram_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36158/heroimage/144990-v5-tecno-spark-7t-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_TecnoSpark7T_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36158/heroimage/144990-v5-tecno-spark-7t-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_TecnoSpark7T_4
TecnoSpark7T_Display_6.52inches(16.56cm)
TecnoSpark7T_FrontCamera_8MP"
TecnoSpark7T_Ram_4GB"
TecnoSpark7T_3"
TecnoSpark7T_4"
Key Specs
₹8,499
64 GB
6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
48 MP + 0.3 MP
8 MP
6000 mAh
Android v11
4 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹8,499
64 GB
6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
48 MP + 0.3 MP
6000 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 8,299 M.R.P. ₹12,999
Buy Now

Tecno Phones Prices in India

Tecno mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,799. HT Tech has 102 Tecno mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Tecno mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,799. HT Tech has 102 Tecno mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Tecno Spark 7t Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
  • 6000 mAh
  • 8 MP
  • 48 MP + 0.3 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • 6000 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • Single
  • F2.0
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Yes
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Yes, Dual LED
  • F1.8
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • 205 grams
  • Nebula Orange, Magnet Black, Jewel Blue
  • 76 mm
  • 164.8 mm
  • 9.5 mm
Display
  • 81.94 %
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 480 nits
  • 90.34 %
  • 20:9
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • IPS LCD
  • 269 ppi
General
  • Yes
  • Android v11
  • June 15, 2021 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Spark 7T
  • Tecno
  • HiOS
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • MediaTek Helio G35
  • 12 nm
  • 4 GB
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 48 MP + 0.3 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 64 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

View all
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
iPhone SE 4 the game changer
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023
Know iPhone 14 Pro hidden features users must try.
iPhone 14 Pro tips and tricks: Hidden features you MUST try
24 Feb 2023
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Tecno Spark 7t FAQs

What is the price of the Tecno Spark 7T in India?

Tecno Spark 7T price in India at 9,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G35; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Tecno Spark 7T?

How many colors are available in Tecno Spark 7T?

What is the Tecno Spark 7T Battery Capacity?

Is Tecno Spark 7T Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Tecno Spark 7t