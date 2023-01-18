 Tecno Spark 8 3gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Spark 8 3GB RAM

    Tecno Spark 8 3GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 9,299 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark 8 3GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark 8 3GB RAM now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,299
    32 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    16 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Key Specs
    ₹9,299
    32 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Tecno Spark 8 3GB RAM Price in India

    Tecno Spark 8 3GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.9,299. The lowest price of Tecno Spark 8 3GB RAM is Rs.7,599 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Spark 8 3gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • F1.8
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 76 mm
    • 9.2 mm
    • Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue Iris Purple
    • 200 grams
    • 164.8 mm
    Display
    • 480 nits
    • 20:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 269 ppi
    • 81.94 %
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    General
    • Android Go
    • Tecno
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Spark 8 3GB RAM
    • Yes
    • Android v11
    • November 10, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 3 GB
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek Helio G25
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Tecno Spark 8 3gb Ram