Tecno Spark 9 3gb Ram Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Spark 9 3GB RAM

    Tecno Spark 9 3GB RAM is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,499
    64 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    Tecno Phones Prices in India

    Tecno mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,799. HT Tech has 86 Tecno mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Tecno Spark 9 3gb Ram Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 720 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 720 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 8 MP f/2, Primary Camera
    • F2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.85
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Sky Mirror, Infinity Black
    • 194 grams
    • 8.9 mm
    • 164.5 mm
    • 76 mm
    Display
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 84.12 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 90 Hz
    • IPS LCD
    • 266 ppi
    • 20:9
    General
    • Yes
    • Spark 9 3GB RAM
    • HiOS
    • Tecno
    • Android v12
    • October 7, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 12 nm
    • 64 bit
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • MediaTek Helio G37
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • eMCP
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
