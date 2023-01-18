 Tecno Spark Go Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Spark Go Plus

    Tecno Spark Go Plus is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 6,299 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark Go Plus from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark Go Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,299
    32 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Tecno Spark Go Plus Price in India

    Tecno Spark Go Plus price in India starts at Rs.6,299. The lowest price of Tecno Spark Go Plus is Rs.6,999 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Spark Go Plus Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 4000 mAh
    • No
    • 04h 03m 35s
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting
    • F2.0
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    Design
    • 8.4 mm
    • 181 grams
    • 166.7 mm
    • Hillier Purple, Vacation Blue
    • 75.8 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 20:9
    • TFT
    • 89.5 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 269 ppi
    • 81.22 %
    General
    • Tecno
    • Spark Go Plus
    • January 18, 2020 (Official)
    • Yes
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Android Go
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 0.787 W/kg, Body: 0.863 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 12 nm
    • 21.0 s
    • PowerVR GE8300
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek Helio A22
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Tecno Spark Go Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Tecno Spark Go Plus in India?

    Tecno Spark Go Plus price in India at 6,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio A22; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Tecno Spark Go Plus?

    How many colors are available in Tecno Spark Go Plus?

    What is the Tecno Spark Go Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Tecno Spark Go Plus Waterproof?

    Tecno Spark Go Plus