Tecno Spark Go Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Tecno Spark Go Plus Tecno Spark Go Plus is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 6,299 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark Go Plus from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark Go Plus now with free delivery.