 Tecno Spark Power 2 Air Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Spark Power 2 Air

    Tecno Spark Power 2 Air is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,499
    32 GB
    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
    Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Tecno Spark Power 2 Air Price in India

    Tecno Spark Power 2 Air price in India starts at Rs.8,499. The lowest price of Tecno Spark Power 2 Air is Rs.7,299 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Spark Power 2 Air Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 560 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 560 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 6000 mAh
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • F1.8
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 79.6 mm
    • 217.2 grams
    • 174.9 mm
    • 9.2 mm
    • Cosmic Shine, Ice Jadeite
    Display
    • 20.5:9
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • IPS LCD
    • 90.55 %
    • 7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
    • 720 x 1640 pixels
    • 83.71 %
    • 480 nits
    • 256 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    General
    • September 20, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Tecno
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Spark Power 2 Air
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 0.919 W/kg, Body: 0.714 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8300
    • 64 bit
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek Helio A22
    • Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Tecno Spark Power 2 Air FAQs

    What is the price of the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air in India?

    Tecno Spark Power 2 Air price in India at 8,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio A22; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Tecno Spark Power 2 Air?

    How many colors are available in Tecno Spark Power 2 Air?

    How long does the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air last?

    What is the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air Battery Capacity?

    Is Tecno Spark Power 2 Air Waterproof?

    Tecno Spark Power 2 Air