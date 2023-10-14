 Tecno Spark Power Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Tecno Spark Power

Tecno Spark Power is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 10,499 in India with 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio P22 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark Power from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark Power now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹10,499
64 GB
6.35 inches (16.13 cm)
MediaTek Helio P22
13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
13 MP
6000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
Tecno Spark Power Price in India

The starting price for the Tecno Spark Power in India is Rs. 10,499.  This is the Tecno Spark Power base model with 4 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Tecno Spark Power in India is Rs. 10,499.  This is the Tecno Spark Power base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Dawn Blue and Alphenglow Gold.

Tecno Spark Power

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Dawn Blue, Alphenglow Gold
amazon
Out of Stock

Tecno Spark Power Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6000 mAh
  • MediaTek Helio P22
  • 13 MP
  • 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.35 inches (16.13 cm)
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • 6000 mAh
  • No
  • No
Camera
  • Yes, Dual LED
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 13 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation
Design
  • 9.17 mm
  • 158.5 mm
  • Dawn Blue, Alphenglow Gold
  • 198.2 grams Below
  • 75.98 mm
Display
  • 91 %
  • AMOLED
  • 83.16 %
  • 19.5:9
  • 6.35 inches (16.13 cm)
  • 269 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
General
  • Tecno
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • November 26, 2019 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 64 bit
  • 12 nm
  • 4 GB
  • MediaTek Helio P22
  • PowerVR GE8320
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Rear
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Tecno Spark Power FAQs

What is the price of the Tecno Spark Power in India? Icon Icon

Tecno Spark Power price in India at 10,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Tecno Spark Power? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Tecno Spark Power? Icon Icon

What is the Tecno Spark Power Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Tecno Spark Power Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

