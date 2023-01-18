 Vivo S1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo S1

    Vivo S1

    Vivo S1 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 17,990 in India with 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo S1 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo S1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹17,990
    128 GB
    6.38 inches (16.21 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Vivo S1 Summary

    Vivo S1 was launched in 2019. It's a budget smartphone having a Super AMOLED Halo FullView water drop notch Display. It has a Flash In-Display Fingerprint Unlock, AI triple rear camera configuration and long-lasting battery life, along with powerful performance. Funtouch OS 9 runs on top of Android 9.0 in Vivo S1. The smartphone is 8.13mm thick and weighs 179g. It comes in three colour variants: Skyline Blue, Diamond Black and Fusion Black.

    Price

    The Vivo S1 was launched for Rs 17,990 for its base model with a 4+128GB configuration. The other variants with 6+64GB and 6+128GB configurations were launched at Rs 18,990 and Rs 19,990, respectively.

    Storage

    The Vivo S1 comes with an internal storage of 64GB and 128GB, which can be extended to 256GB using a microSD card.

    Display

    The Vivo S1 is equipped with a capacitive multi-touch FHD+ (1080×2340) Super AMOLED. The display is 6.38 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent.

    Processor

    The Vivo S1 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 CPU, which is built in a 12 nm FinFET process and features two clusters of two huge ARM Cortex-A75 cores with up to 2 GHz and six compact and power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores. An ARM Mali-G52MC2 GPU and a dedicated AI processing unit are also included in the chip.

    Camera

    The handset comes with a triple rear camera configuration that includes a 16MP Sony IMX499 camera, 8MP Super Wide-Angle camera and a 2MP depth sensor. A front-facing 32 MP camera is available for selfies with multiple scene modes.

    Battery

    The Vivo S1 comes equipped with a 4500mAh battery.

    Top rivals

    Realme X, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Oppo F9 are amongst Vivo YS1's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    WiFi - Yes Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0, and 4G, 3G, 2G are some of the connectivity options for the Vivo S1. A light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope are among the sensors on the Vivo S1.

    Vivo S1 Price in India

    Vivo S1 price in India starts at Rs.17,990. The lowest price of Vivo S1 is Rs.17,200 on amazon.in.

    Vivo S1 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 4500 mAh
    • No
    • 01h 52m 11s
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • F1.78
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Single
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 32 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 8.1 mm
    • 179 grams
    • 75.2 mm
    • 159.5 mm
    • Diamond Black, Skyline Blue, Fusion Black
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 404 ppi
    • 83.12 %
    • 19.5:9
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.38 inches (16.21 cm)
    • 90 %
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • August 8, 2019 (Official)
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • S1
    • vivo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Funtouch OS
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Head: 0.756 W/kg, Body: 0.335 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 22.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G52
    • 12 nm
    • MediaTek Helio P65
    Smart TV Features
    • 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Vivo S1