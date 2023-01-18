Vivo S1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo S1 Summary

Vivo S1 was launched in 2019. It's a budget smartphone having a Super AMOLED Halo FullView water drop notch Display. It has a Flash In-Display Fingerprint Unlock, AI triple rear camera configuration and long-lasting battery life, along with powerful performance. Funtouch OS 9 runs on top of Android 9.0 in Vivo S1. The smartphone is 8.13mm thick and weighs 179g. It comes in three colour variants: Skyline Blue, Diamond Black and Fusion Black.



Price



The Vivo S1 was launched for Rs 17,990 for its base model with a 4+128GB configuration. The other variants with 6+64GB and 6+128GB configurations were launched at Rs 18,990 and Rs 19,990, respectively.



Storage



The Vivo S1 comes with an internal storage of 64GB and 128GB, which can be extended to 256GB using a microSD card.



Display



The Vivo S1 is equipped with a capacitive multi-touch FHD+ (1080×2340) Super AMOLED. The display is 6.38 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent.



Processor



The Vivo S1 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 CPU, which is built in a 12 nm FinFET process and features two clusters of two huge ARM Cortex-A75 cores with up to 2 GHz and six compact and power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores. An ARM Mali-G52MC2 GPU and a dedicated AI processing unit are also included in the chip.



Camera



The handset comes with a triple rear camera configuration that includes a 16MP Sony IMX499 camera, 8MP Super Wide-Angle camera and a 2MP depth sensor. A front-facing 32 MP camera is available for selfies with multiple scene modes.



Battery



The Vivo S1 comes equipped with a 4500mAh battery.



Top rivals



Realme X, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Oppo F9 are amongst Vivo YS1's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



WiFi - Yes Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0, and 4G, 3G, 2G are some of the connectivity options for the Vivo S1. A light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, compass, and gyroscope are among the sensors on the Vivo S1.



Reference-



https://www.vivo.com/in/products/param/s1