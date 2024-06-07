 Vivo S19 - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Overview Prices Summary Specs Web Stories News
VivoS19_Display_6.78inches(17.22cm)
VivoS19_FrontCamera_50MP
VivoS19_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39908/heroimage/162427-v2-vivo-s19-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoS19_3
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable

Vivo S19

Vivo S19 is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 29,300 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Misty Blue Peach Blossom Fan Pine Smoke Ink
256 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Vivo S19 Variants & Price

The price for the Vivo S19 in India is expected to be Rs. 29,300.  This is the Vivo S19 base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Misty Blue, Peach Blossom Fan and Pine Smoke Ink. The status of Vivo S19 is Upcoming. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check
15% OFF

OPPO F27 Pro Plus
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Midnight Navy, Dusk Pink
₹27,999 ₹32,999
Buy Now
Vivo S19 Oppo F27 Pro Plus
25% OFF

Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G
  • 8GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange, Mecha Silver
₹23,990 ₹31,999
Buy Now
Vivo S19 Infinix Gt 20 Pro 5g
8% OFF

Realme GT 6T 256GB
  • 8GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Fluid Silver, Razor Green
₹32,999 ₹35,999
Buy Now
Vivo S19 Realme Gt 6t 256gb
8% OFF

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Marshmallow Blue, Forest Blue, Hot Pink
₹23,949 ₹25,999
Buy Now
Vivo S19 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.78 inches

Battery

6000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 8 MP

Vivo S19 Latest Update

Vivo S19 Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 9/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
8
Performance
10
Battery
8
Display
8
Camera

  • Battery

    6000 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP

  • Display

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Flash, 80W

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP64

  • Thickness

    7.19 mm

  • Width

    75.68 mm

  • Colours

    Misty Blue, Peach Blossom Fan, Pine Smoke Ink

  • Height

    163.62 mm

  • Weight

    193 grams Below

  • Build Material

    Back: Mineral Glass

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Resolution

    1260x2800 px (FHD+)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93.42 %

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    89.63 %

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes

  • Pixel Density

    453 ppi

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(22 mm focal length)

  • Brand

    vivo

  • Custom UI

    Origin OS

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Flash

    Yes, Ring LED

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.88, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.56" sensor size, CMOS image sensor)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) SuperMoon

  • OIS

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Infrared Sensor

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/e/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.63 GHz, Single core, Cortex A715 + 2.4 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A715 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

  • Graphics

    Adreno 720

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

Web Stories

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launched: Know 8 exciting things about the biggest fold display smartphone

Jun 07, 2024

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launch: 7 things to know about India’s most powerful foldable smartphone

May 20, 2024

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion to iQOO Z9x: Check out 5 smartphones launched this week

May 18, 2024

Vivo V30e 5G launched in India: 10 things to know about this camera smartphone at 27,999

May 02, 2024

vivo Y200e 5G is now on sale! Price to specs, know all about this smartphone in brief

Feb 29, 2024
Web Stories

Related Vivo News

Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Last updated date: 27 June 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Vivo Mobile   /   Vivo S19

Trending Mobile Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
₹114,500 ₹134,999
Buy Now

Vivo X100 Pro 5G

  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹89,999
Check Details

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
₹151,700 ₹159,900
Buy Now

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹99,999
Check Details
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G

  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
₹164,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G

  • Blue
  • 12 GB RAM
₹109,999
Check Details

Realme C61

  • Safari Green
  • 4 GB RAM
₹7,699
Check Details

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • Mega Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
₹19,999
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

IQOO 12 Pro

  • Burning Way
  • 16 GB RAM
₹58,090
Check Details

Vivo Y36i

  • Fantasy Purple
  • 4 GB RAM
₹14,190
Check Details

Realme C65

  • Purple Nebula
  • 6 GB RAM
₹12,590
Check Details

OPPO Find N4 Flip

  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹78,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 27 June 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Vivo Mobile   /   Vivo S19

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Vivo S19
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender