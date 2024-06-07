Vivo S19 - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Vivo S19 is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 29,300 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

Vivo S19 Variants & Price

The price for the Vivo S19 in India is expected to be Rs. 29,300. This is the Vivo S19 base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Misty Blue, Peach Blossom Fan and Pine Smoke Ink. The status of Vivo S19 is Upcoming. ...Read More Read Less

