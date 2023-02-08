 Vivo T4 Price in India (08, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo T4

    Vivo T4

    Vivo T4 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 18,490 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo T4 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo T4 now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 08 February 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹18,490 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Vivo T4 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 80W
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 16 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 390 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • AMOLED
    • 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    General
    • February 5, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • Android v12
    • Yes
    • T4
    • vivo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 8 GB
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    • Adreno 650
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
    • 7 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+12+5+2 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • No
    Vivo T4