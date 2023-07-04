Vivo U10 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo U10 Summary

Vivo U10 was launched in 2019. It's a budget smartphone with a water drop notch on display, triple rear camera configuration and a big battery with fast charging. Funtouch OS 9.1 runs on top of Android 9 in Vivo U10. The smartphone is 8.92mm thick and weighs 190.5g. It comes in two colour variants: Electric Blue and Thunder Black.



Price



The Vivo U10 is priced at Rs 8,990 for the base model with 3+32GB configuration. The other variants with 3+64GB and 4+64GB configurations are available for Rs 9,990 and Rs 10,990, respectively.



Storage



The Vivo U10 comes in three different configurations, having an internal storage of 32GB and 64GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.



Display



The Vivo U10 is equipped with a HD+ (1544×720) display. The display is 6.35 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 19.3:9. It has a pixel density of 268ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 81.91 percent.



Processor



The Vivo U10 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which features four Cortex-A73 cores running at 2GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores running at 1.8GHz. To improve gaming performance, the inbuilt GPU has been upgraded to the Adreno 610.



Camera



The handset comes with a triple camera configuration that includes a 13MP main camera, an 8MP super wide-angle camera, and a 2MP depth camera. A front-facing 8MP camera is available for selfies. Multiple selfie modes are available on the Vivo U10, including AI Face Beauty, lighting, AR Stickers, AI Filter, and more.



Battery



The Vivo U10 comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery, with support of 18W fast charging.



Top rivals



Redmi 10 Prime, Realme 8i, Samsung Galaxy M12 and Realme Narzo 50A are amongst Vivo U10's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, and 2G are amongst the Vivo U10's networking options. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors.



