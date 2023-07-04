 Vivo U10 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo U10

Vivo U10

Vivo U10 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 8,990 in India with 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo U10 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo U10 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos
VivoU10_Display_6.35inches(16.13cm)
VivoU10_FrontCamera_8MP
VivoU10_Ram_3GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34123/heroimage/135850-v3-vivo-u10-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoU10_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34123/heroimage/135850-v3-vivo-u10-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoU10_4
VivoU10_Display_6.35inches(16.13cm)
VivoU10_FrontCamera_8MP"
VivoU10_Ram_3GB"
VivoU10_3"
VivoU10_4"
Key Specs
₹8,990
32 GB
6.35 inches (16.13 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
3 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹8,990
32 GB
6.35 inches (16.13 cm)
13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
5000 mAh
Add to compare
See full specifications

Vivo U10 Summary

Vivo U10 was launched in 2019. It's a budget smartphone with a water drop notch on display, triple rear camera configuration and a big battery with fast charging. Funtouch OS 9.1 runs on top of Android 9 in Vivo U10. The smartphone is 8.92mm thick and weighs 190.5g. It comes in two colour variants: Electric Blue and Thunder Black.

Price

The Vivo U10 is priced at Rs 8,990 for the base model with 3+32GB configuration. The other variants with 3+64GB and 4+64GB configurations are available for Rs 9,990 and Rs 10,990, respectively.

Storage

The Vivo U10 comes in three different configurations, having an internal storage of 32GB and 64GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.

Display

The Vivo U10 is equipped with a HD+ (1544×720) display. The display is 6.35 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 19.3:9. It has a pixel density of 268ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 81.91 percent.

Processor

The Vivo U10 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which features four Cortex-A73 cores running at 2GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores running at 1.8GHz. To improve gaming performance, the inbuilt GPU has been upgraded to the Adreno 610.

Camera

The handset comes with a triple camera configuration that includes a 13MP main camera, an 8MP super wide-angle camera, and a 2MP depth camera. A front-facing 8MP camera is available for selfies. Multiple selfie modes are available on the Vivo U10, including AI Face Beauty, lighting, AR Stickers, AI Filter, and more.

Battery

The Vivo U10 comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery, with support of 18W fast charging.

Top rivals

Redmi 10 Prime, Realme 8i, Samsung Galaxy M12 and Realme Narzo 50A are amongst Vivo U10's top contenders in this price segment.

Other features

Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, and 2G are amongst the Vivo U10's networking options. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors.

Reference-

https://www.vivo.com/in/products/param/u10 https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/vivo-u10-price-in-india-91152%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

Vivo U10 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.35 inches (16.13 cm)
  • 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • No
  • 01h 54m 46s
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 8 MP f/1.8, Primary Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • F1.8
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F2.2
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • 159.4 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • Electric Blue, Thunder Black
  • 190.5 grams
  • 8.9 mm
  • 76.7 mm
Display
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 81.91 %
  • 6.35 inches (16.13 cm)
  • 720 x 1544 pixels
  • IPS LCD
  • 19.3:9
  • 268 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Yes
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • vivo
  • U10
  • September 29, 2019 (Official)
  • Funtouch OS
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n
  • Head: 1.047 W/kg, Body: 0.445 W/kg
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
  • Adreno 610
  • 26.0 s
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • 3 GB
  • 11 nm
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo Videos

View all
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Vivo U10