Vivo V17 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo V17 Pro Summary

Vivo V17 Pro was launched in 2019. It's a premium smartphone having its display carved from the latest E3 OLED. It comes with a dual pop up selfie camera, quad rear camera configuration, powerful performance and a big battery with fast charging capability. Funtouch OS 9.1 runs on top of Android 9 in Vivo V17 Pro. The smartphone is 9.8mm thick and weighs 201.8g. It comes in two colour variants: Glacier Ice and Midnight Ocean.



Price



The Vivo V17 Pro is available at a price of Rs 19,990 for its lone model with 8+128GB configuration.



Storage



The Vivo V17 Pro has an internal storage of 128GB.



Display



The Vivo V17 Pro is equipped with a full-HD+ (2400×1080) sAMOLED display. The display is 6.44 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has a pixel density of 409ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.65 percent. Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protects the smartphone's display.



Processor



The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with an Octa core (2 GHz, Dual Core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460) chipset and inbuilt Adreno 612 GPU powers the Vivo V17 Pro.



Camera



On the back of the Vivo V17 Pro, there are four cameras: an 8MP super macro and super wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, a 13MP telephoto sensor and a 48MP primary sensor. It comes equipped with a dual, 32MP and 8MP pop-up selfie camera on the front. The Vivo V17 Pro has a variety of scene settings, including DOC, PRO, SLO-MO, Time-Lapse, HDR, Portrait Bokeh, Panorama, Touch to shutter, Voice Control, Palm Gesture, AR Stickers, Super Night Mode, Jovi Image Recognizer, AI Scene Identification, AI Super Wide-Angle, Super Macro, 2x Optical Zoom and 10x Digital Zoom.



Battery



The Vivo V17 Pro comes equipped with a 4100mAh battery, with support of 9V/2A dual-engine fast charging.



Top rivals



Oppo Reno, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A51 are amongst Vivo V17 Pro's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.0, and 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Vivo V17 Pro. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors. Ultra Game Mode and Multi-Turbo Mode are also included on the phone.



