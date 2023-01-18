 Vivo V17 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo V17 Pro

    Vivo V17 Pro is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 29,990 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460) Processor, 4100 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V17 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V17 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹29,990
    128 GB
    6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460)
    48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP + 8 MP
    4100 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Vivo V17 Pro Summary

    Vivo V17 Pro was launched in 2019. It's a premium smartphone having its display carved from the latest E3 OLED. It comes with a dual pop up selfie camera, quad rear camera configuration, powerful performance and a big battery with fast charging capability. Funtouch OS 9.1 runs on top of Android 9 in Vivo V17 Pro. The smartphone is 9.8mm thick and weighs 201.8g. It comes in two colour variants: Glacier Ice and Midnight Ocean.

    Price

    The Vivo V17 Pro is available at a price of Rs 19,990 for its lone model with 8+128GB configuration.

    Storage

    The Vivo V17 Pro has an internal storage of 128GB.

    Display

    The Vivo V17 Pro is equipped with a full-HD+ (2400×1080) sAMOLED display. The display is 6.44 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has a pixel density of 409ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.65 percent. Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protects the smartphone's display.

    Processor

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with an Octa core (2 GHz, Dual Core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460) chipset and inbuilt Adreno 612 GPU powers the Vivo V17 Pro.

    Camera

    On the back of the Vivo V17 Pro, there are four cameras: an 8MP super macro and super wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, a 13MP telephoto sensor and a 48MP primary sensor. It comes equipped with a dual, 32MP and 8MP pop-up selfie camera on the front. The Vivo V17 Pro has a variety of scene settings, including DOC, PRO, SLO-MO, Time-Lapse, HDR, Portrait Bokeh, Panorama, Touch to shutter, Voice Control, Palm Gesture, AR Stickers, Super Night Mode, Jovi Image Recognizer, AI Scene Identification, AI Super Wide-Angle, Super Macro, 2x Optical Zoom and 10x Digital Zoom.

    Battery

    The Vivo V17 Pro comes equipped with a 4100mAh battery, with support of 9V/2A dual-engine fast charging.

    Top rivals

    Oppo Reno, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A51 are amongst Vivo V17 Pro's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.0, and 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Vivo V17 Pro. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors. Ultra Game Mode and Multi-Turbo Mode are also included on the phone.

    Vivo V17 Pro Price in India

    Vivo V17 Pro price in India starts at Rs.29,990. The lowest price of Vivo V17 Pro is Rs.28,990 on amazon.in.

    Vivo V17 Pro Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 4100 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • No
    • 01h 46m 43s
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Soft light flash
    • Dual
    • 32 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size) 8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle (105° field-of-view) Camera(17 mm focal length)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Auto Flash Touch to focus
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Pop-Up
    • F1.8
    Design
    • 201.8 grams
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Midnight Ocean, Glacier Ice
    • 9.8 mm
    • 74.7 mm
    • 159 mm
    Display
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 91.65 %
    • Super AMOLED
    • 409 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 84.3 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v6,
    • Yes
    General
    • vivo
    • Funtouch OS
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • V17 Pro
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • September 20, 2019 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 0.95 W/kg, Body: 0.39 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    Performance
    • 11 nm
    • 64 bit
    • 24.0 s
    • 8 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460)
    • Adreno 612
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+13+8+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • Up to 111 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • No
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    Vivo V17 Pro