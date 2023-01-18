 Vivo V19 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo V19 256GB

    Vivo V19 256GB

    Vivo V19 256GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 31,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹31,990
    256 GB
    6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP + 8 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    amazon
    ₹ 27,990 M.R.P. ₹34,999
    Vivo V19 256GB Price in India

    Vivo V19 256GB price in India starts at Rs.31,990. The lowest price of Vivo V19 256GB is Rs.27,000 on amazon.in.

    Vivo V19 256gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 32 MP + 8 MP
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 4500 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Flash, v2.0, 33W: 70 % in 40 minutes
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 4500 mAh
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • 32 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size) 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle (105° field-of-view) Camera(17 mm focal length)
    • F1.79
    • F2.0
    • Dual
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    Design
    • Mystic Silver, Piano Black
    • 186.5 grams
    • 75 mm
    • 159.6 mm
    • 8.5 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • Super AMOLED
    • 409 ppi
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 800 nits
    • 83.65 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • V19 256GB
    • vivo
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • May 15, 2020 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Funtouch OS
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 1.140 W/kg, Body: 0.578 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
    • LPDDR4X
    • 10 nm
    • 64 bit
    • 8 GB
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    • Adreno 616
    • 38.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • 256 GB
    Vivo V19 256gb